Fisheries group seeks Myanmar workers to replace departing Cambodians

Mongkol Sukcharoenkana, president of the Thai Fisheries Association, said there are around 14,000–15,000 Cambodian nationals legally employed in Thailand’s fishing industry. These workers fall into two main categories.

MOU workers – employed under a memorandum of understanding between the Thai government and Cambodia, allowing the legal recruitment of foreign workers for the marine fishing industry to address labour shortages and prevent human trafficking.

These contracts typically last two years, with most workers based in processing plants.