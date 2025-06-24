Phetchaburi fisheries chief hails success of seabass project to control alien blackchin tilapia

The head of the Phetchaburi Fisheries Office on Tuesday announced the success of a pilot project that uses seabass to control the spread of alien blackchin tilapia in aquaculture ponds.

Prachuap Jianyi, chief of the provincial fisheries office, said the first phase of the Seabass Fund Project, launched in February, had yielded positive results in helping crab and shrimp farmers manage the invasive species.

The project is financially supported by Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF).

Free seabass provided to farmers

Under the first phase of the project, crab and shrimp farmers received seabass fingerlings free of charge, with a recommended release ratio of 30 seabass per rai of pond area.