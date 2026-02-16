GISTDA reports hotspots nearing 1,000 in Thailand as Cambodia and Myanmar exceed the thousand mark

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported the latest wildfire and hotspot situation as of February 15, 2026, with figures described as concerning. Thailand recorded a total of 931 hotspots, with national forest reserves remaining the most worrying areas.

Based on analysis of Suomi NPP satellite data using the VIIRS system, hotspots were distributed as follows:

National forest reserves: 418

Conservation forests: 152

ALRO areas: 135

Agricultural areas: 122

Communities and other areas: 93

Roadside/highway areas: 11

GISTDA said the hotspot situation in neighbouring countries remains severe and could worsen cross-border haze. Hotspots were reported as follows:

Cambodia: 3,351

Myanmar: 2,918

Laos: 1,135

Vietnam: 277

Malaysia: 7

GISTDA warned that the sharp rise in hotspots across forest and agricultural areas is a signal that PM2.5 pollution could intensify. People in higher-risk areas are advised to monitor their health and follow updates closely.

For real-time hotspot data, visit https://disaster.gistda.or.th/fire