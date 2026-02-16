GISTDA reports hotspots nearing 1,000 in Thailand as Cambodia and Myanmar exceed the thousand mark

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2026

GISTDA recorded 931 hotspots in Thailand as of February 15, 2026, with national forest reserves the biggest concern, while Cambodia and Myanmar posted several thousand hotspots, raising cross-border haze and PM2.5 risks.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported the latest wildfire and hotspot situation as of February 15, 2026, with figures described as concerning. Thailand recorded a total of 931 hotspots, with national forest reserves remaining the most worrying areas.

Based on analysis of Suomi NPP satellite data using the VIIRS system, hotspots were distributed as follows:

  • National forest reserves: 418
  • Conservation forests: 152
  • ALRO areas: 135
  • Agricultural areas: 122
  • Communities and other areas: 93
  • Roadside/highway areas: 11

GISTDA said the hotspot situation in neighbouring countries remains severe and could worsen cross-border haze. Hotspots were reported as follows:

  • Cambodia: 3,351
  • Myanmar: 2,918
  • Laos: 1,135
  • Vietnam: 277
  • Malaysia: 7

GISTDA warned that the sharp rise in hotspots across forest and agricultural areas is a signal that PM2.5 pollution could intensify. People in higher-risk areas are advised to monitor their health and follow updates closely.

For real-time hotspot data, visit https://disaster.gistda.or.th/fire

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy