Cold weather hits Thailand, temperature drops by 3°C in the upper regions, Bangkok cools in the morning

Thailand is experiencing a cold snap with a significant temperature drop of up to 3°C in the upper regions. According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures in the northeast are expected to drop to as low as 14°C, while Bangkok will experience cool mornings.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts that the upper regions will experience chilly to cold weather in the mornings, with temperatures dropping by 1-3°C. Light rain is expected in certain areas, particularly in the northern and northeastern regions, due to the prevailing high-pressure system. The cold front, combined with winds from Myanmar, will bring cooler weather.

The southern region will see a decrease in rainfall, but heavy rain is still expected in areas such as Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea is expected to continue, with moderate winds and waves.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions, especially farmers in the north, as the cold weather could impact crops. Additionally, people in the southern regions should be aware of the risks of flash floods and rising waters, especially near hillsides and low-lying areas.

