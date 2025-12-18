Silver tops US$66 for first time; gold up 1% on soft US labour market

Meanwhile, escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela further boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot silver surged nearly 4% to US$66.22 an ounce, briefly hitting an all-time high of US$66.88 during the session.

"Silver is lifting gold... there’s a shift of investment out of gold into silver, platinum, and palladium," said Edward Meir, analyst at Marex. "The US$70 per ounce mark seems like the next logical target in the short-term."