4 more soldiers killed in border clashes with Cambodia, bringing total death toll to 21

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2025

The Royal Thai Army has confirmed the deaths of 4 more soldiers in the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia, bringing the total number of casualties to 21 since December 8, 2025.

Royal Thai Army on Wednesday, December 17, confirmed the deaths of 4 more soldiers in the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, raising the total number of fatalities to 21 since the fighting began on December 8, 2025.

The latest fatalities are as follows:

  1. Sgt. Maj. Samroeng Khlangprakhon
    • Affiliated with the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment
    • Died in the battle at Hill 350, Prasat Takwai
    • Date of death: 16 December 2025
  2. Private Phanupat Saorsa
    • Affiliated with the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment
    • Died in the battle at Hill 350, Prasat Takwai
    • Date of death: 16 December 2025
  3. Sgt. Maj. Pornsak Iamsa-ad
    • Affiliated with the 1st Infantry Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment (Royal Guard)
    • Died in the battle at Ban Nong Chan
    • Date of death: 17 December 2025
  4. Private Wasan Khanhuathon
    • Affiliated with the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment
    • Died in the battle at Sam Tae
    • Date of death: 17 December 2025

The Royal Thai Army paid tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the sovereignty of the nation. The army has vowed to provide the best possible support and welfare for the families of these fallen heroes.

