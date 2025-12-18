4 more soldiers killed in border clashes with Cambodia, bringing total death toll to 21

The Royal Thai Army has confirmed the deaths of 4 more soldiers in the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia, bringing the total number of casualties to 21 since December 8, 2025.
Royal Thai Army on Wednesday, December 17, confirmed the deaths of 4 more soldiers in the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, raising the total number of fatalities to 21 since the fighting began on December 8, 2025.
The latest fatalities are as follows:
The Royal Thai Army paid tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the sovereignty of the nation. The army has vowed to provide the best possible support and welfare for the families of these fallen heroes.