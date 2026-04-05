TAT rolls out Hat Yai campaign to revive flood-hit South

The gift package is intended to leave a strong first impression from the moment visitors arrive in Thailand, with welcoming activities held at Hat Yai International Airport and Sadao Customs Checkpoint.

Privileges and gifts aimed at foreign arrivals

The Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges @ HAT YAI campaign began on April 1 at all three activity points and has already received a positive response from international visitors, according to TAT. Tourists have responded well to both the Amazing Bag souvenirs and the convenience of accessing privileges through the campaign’s online platform.

TAT said the wider Smile@South campaign is expected to help stimulate travel, particularly among target visitors from Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, while also encouraging spending and improving the visitor experience.

Working with government agencies, private partners and tourism operators, TAT is offering discounts and tourism services from more than 100 businesses across Southern Thailand through the campaign.

The agency is also running the Amazing Bag activity, featuring selected Lucky Gifts from southern communities inspired by Thai charm, along with the chance to win Lucky Vouchers and special prizes from tourism partners worth more than 500,000 baht in total.

TAT sees 480 million baht boost for local tourism

TAT expects the project and related activities to generate at least 480 million baht in circulation for the local tourism industry. It also hopes the campaign will help restore the South’s image, rebuild confidence and sustainably bring smiles back to affected communities.

Tourists can join the campaign by presenting their passport to receive an Amazing Bag at activity booths at Hat Yai International Airport, Sadao Customs Checkpoint and Padang Besar Customs Checkpoint from now until April 30, 2026. They can also scan a QR code to register for special privileges from tourism partners across the South.

Further details on the Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges @ HAT YAI campaign are available on the project website.