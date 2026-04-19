Thailand pushes to become Asia’s regional wellness tourism hub

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said Thailand stands out as one of the destinations with especially strong readiness, thanks to its distinctive appeal, which combines cultural wellness identity, such as Thai massage and herbal wisdom, natural diversity that creates different experiences in each region, and service standards recognised internationally.
All of these are important draws for wellness travellers from around the world, while also giving Thailand the potential to move towards becoming a wellness hub for Asia in the future.
Most recently, TAT conducted the research study “Wellness Tourism and Opportunities for Thailand” as another important tool to help operators identify “the right target groups” and build on business opportunities more precisely, while jointly driving Thailand towards becoming a sustainable wellness destination.
At present, the wellness tourism market plays an important role and has drawn growing interest since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) projects that the global wellness tourism industry will be worth as much as US$1.351 trillion, or around THB43 trillion, by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.2% between 2023 and 2028.
Wellness tourism is the fourth-largest sector in the wellness economy, after personal care and beauty, healthy eating, nutrition and weight loss, and physical activity.
The market had a total value of US$830.2 billion, or around THB26.5 trillion, in 2023, while wellness trips accounted for 7.8% of all tourism trips.
At the same time, wellness travellers worldwide take both domestic and international trips.
International wellness travellers spend an average of US$1,668 per trip, or around THB53,243, which is 36% more than general travellers.
Domestic wellness travellers spend an average of US$673 per trip, or around THB21,482, which is 163% more than general domestic travellers.
Thailand ranks 24th in wellness economy value
The United States ranks first, followed by China, Germany and Japan, while Thailand is in 24th place in GWI’s ranking of 145 countries.
Countries with high wellness economy values tend to have strong health and tourism infrastructure, policies that support growth in the industry, and consumers who recognise the value of investing in wellbeing.
The six groups of wellness tourists can be divided as follows:
Group 1: Health-Conscious Individuals
Group 2: Working Adults & Millennials
Group 3: Older Adults & Retirees
Group 4: Life Reboot Seekers
Group 5: High Spending Wellness Seekers
Group 6: International Travellers
An in-depth study of the behaviour of international wellness tourists in Thailand will help support the development of wellness products and services that match travellers’ needs more appropriately.
The distinctive features of Thailand’s wellness tourism and the wellness activities that travellers from different countries are interested in can be summarised as follows:
Meanwhile, wellness activities that attract travellers from individual countries include the following:
German travellers prefer meditation, yoga, onsen, hot springs and high-end fitness.
The United Kingdom market favours spas and herbal spas, as well as Thai massage.
French travellers are interested in herbal steam therapy, forest therapy and organic food.
US travellers prefer yoga, nature therapy and wellness resorts.
Russian travellers are drawn to wellness and medical spas.
Chinese travellers prefer onsen, Thai traditional medicine and anti-ageing therapy.
The Japanese market favours Thai herbs, onsen and hot spring bathing, and Thai traditional medicine.
Travellers from Scandinavian countries prefer yoga and nature therapy.
Developing wellness products that genuinely respond to travellers’ needs is therefore important in driving Thailand’s wellness hub ambitions.
Meanwhile, wellness activities that attract travellers from individual countries include the following:
Travellers from Scandinavian countries prefer yoga and nature therapy.
Developing wellness products that genuinely respond to travellers’ needs is therefore important in driving Thailand’s wellness hub ambitions.