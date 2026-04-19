Thailand pushes to become Asia’s regional wellness tourism hub

SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2026

New TAT research highlights high-value traveller segments, regional wellness strengths and Thailand’s chance to become a leading Asian wellness destination.

  • Thailand is leveraging its strengths in cultural wellness, such as Thai massage and herbal wisdom, along with its natural diversity and high service standards to attract wellness tourists.
  • The initiative is driven by the significant economic opportunity of the global wellness tourism market, which is projected to be worth over $1.3 trillion by 2028.
  • The country's strategy involves promoting diverse, region-specific wellness offerings, from Lanna medicine in the North and seaside yoga in the South to advanced medical facilities in Bangkok.
  • The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is using research to identify and cater to six distinct wellness tourist profiles and the specific preferences of travelers from different countries.

Thailand pushes to become Asia’s regional wellness tourism hub

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said Thailand stands out as one of the destinations with especially strong readiness, thanks to its distinctive appeal, which combines cultural wellness identity, such as Thai massage and herbal wisdom, natural diversity that creates different experiences in each region, and service standards recognised internationally.

All of these are important draws for wellness travellers from around the world, while also giving Thailand the potential to move towards becoming a wellness hub for Asia in the future.

Most recently, TAT conducted the research study “Wellness Tourism and Opportunities for Thailand” as another important tool to help operators identify “the right target groups” and build on business opportunities more precisely, while jointly driving Thailand towards becoming a sustainable wellness destination.

At present, the wellness tourism market plays an important role and has drawn growing interest since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) projects that the global wellness tourism industry will be worth as much as US$1.351 trillion, or around THB43 trillion, by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.2% between 2023 and 2028.

Thailand pushes to become Asia’s regional wellness tourism hub

Wellness tourism is the fourth-largest sector in the wellness economy, after personal care and beauty, healthy eating, nutrition and weight loss, and physical activity.

The market had a total value of US$830.2 billion, or around THB26.5 trillion, in 2023, while wellness trips accounted for 7.8% of all tourism trips.

At the same time, wellness travellers worldwide take both domestic and international trips.

International wellness travellers spend an average of US$1,668 per trip, or around THB53,243, which is 36% more than general travellers.

Domestic wellness travellers spend an average of US$673 per trip, or around THB21,482, which is 163% more than general domestic travellers.

Thailand ranks 24th in wellness economy value

The United States ranks first, followed by China, Germany and Japan, while Thailand is in 24th place in GWI’s ranking of 145 countries.

Countries with high wellness economy values tend to have strong health and tourism infrastructure, policies that support growth in the industry, and consumers who recognise the value of investing in wellbeing.

Thailand pushes to become Asia’s regional wellness tourism hub

Thailand pushes to become Asia’s regional wellness tourism hub

The six groups of wellness tourists can be divided as follows:

Group 1: Health-Conscious Individuals

  • They show strong habits in caring for both physical and mental health, exercise regularly, are interested in nutrition and healthy food, and focus more on prevention than treatment.

Group 2: Working Adults & Millennials

  • They want to escape the stress of urban life or work and are looking for experiences that help reset their lives.

Group 3: Older Adults & Retirees

  • They seek healthcare, physical recovery and anti-ageing support, and look for quiet places and long-stay restorative services.

Group 4: Life Reboot Seekers

  • These are people who have recently gone through stress or burnout and need time to restore or reset both body and mind.

Group 5: High Spending Wellness Seekers

  • They are willing to pay for quality and special services, value time and health more than price, and usually choose certified or well-known destinations.

Group 6: International Travellers

  • They often travel to combine leisure with health care (Leisure+Health) and are interested in local culture, herbs, Thai traditional medicine, and the unique identity of wellness tourism in Thailand.

Wellness highlights across Thailand

An in-depth study of the behaviour of international wellness tourists in Thailand will help support the development of wellness products and services that match travellers’ needs more appropriately.

The distinctive features of Thailand’s wellness tourism and the wellness activities that travellers from different countries are interested in can be summarised as follows:

  • “Upper North” stands out for Lanna medicine and indigenous herbs, temples and meditation centres suited to meditation and mental restoration, healthy local food with medicinal qualities, and soaking in natural hot springs.
  • “Lower North” is notable for historical parks and World Heritage sites suited to meditation for mental renewal, Mindfulness Hiking or walking meditation in forests, local wellness rituals such as Yam Khang, and herbal spas and Thai herbal steaming.
  • “Upper Northeast” stands out for meditation centres, temples and natural attractions suited to meditation, healthy local cuisine rich in herbs and indigenous vegetables, and health farms and organic agriculture that support the farm-to-table concept.
  • “Lower Northeast” is known for natural attractions and national parks suited to recovery through nature therapy, meditation centres and old temples suited to mental healing through meditation, and ancient Isan massage or Khid Sen massage.
  • “Upper Central” stands out for meditation centres and old temples suited to meditation, nature walks and forest bathing, Thai herbal steaming and herbal spas.
  • “Lower Central” is known for premium wellness resorts or wellness retreats, organic tourism sites and health farms that support the farm-to-table concept, and healthy food made from local ingredients.
  • “South” is notable for beaches and islands with world-class wellness resorts and seaside yoga, as well as hot springs and natural mineral waters suited to hydrotherapy.
  • “Southern Gulf Coast” stands out for organic agriculture sites and herbal gardens that support the farm-to-table concept, and natural spa experiences.
  • “Southern Andaman Coast” is notable for beaches and islands with wellness resorts and seaside yoga, healthy local food made with herbs, and organic agriculture sites and organic farms.
  • “East” is known for beaches and wellness resorts with wellness retreats and seaside yoga services, herbal centres and Thai traditional medicine, indigenous medicine centres, organic health farms that support the farm-to-table concept, and sound healing activities.
  • “Bangkok” offers world-class hospitals and wellness centres with wellness check-ups and anti-ageing therapy, premium fitness and yoga centres in five-star hotels, healthy food and nutritional therapy such as vegan and keto restaurants, and high-standard spas and Thai massage centres.

Meanwhile, wellness activities that attract travellers from individual countries include the following:

German travellers prefer meditation, yoga, onsen, hot springs and high-end fitness.

The United Kingdom market favours spas and herbal spas, as well as Thai massage.

French travellers are interested in herbal steam therapy, forest therapy and organic food.

US travellers prefer yoga, nature therapy and wellness resorts.

Russian travellers are drawn to wellness and medical spas.

Chinese travellers prefer onsen, Thai traditional medicine and anti-ageing therapy.

The Japanese market favours Thai herbs, onsen and hot spring bathing, and Thai traditional medicine.

Travellers from Scandinavian countries prefer yoga and nature therapy.

Developing wellness products that genuinely respond to travellers’ needs is therefore important in driving Thailand’s wellness hub ambitions.

Meanwhile, wellness activities that attract travellers from individual countries include the following:

  • German travellers prefer meditation, yoga, onsen, hot springs and high-end fitness.
  • The United Kingdom market favours spas and herbal spas, as well as Thai massage.
  • French travellers are interested in herbal steam therapy, forest therapy and organic food.
  • US travellers prefer yoga, nature therapy and wellness resorts.
  • Russian travellers are drawn to wellness and medical spas.
  • Chinese travellers prefer onsen, Thai traditional medicine and anti-ageing therapy.
  • The Japanese market favours Thai herbs, onsen and hot spring bathing, and Thai traditional medicine.

Travellers from Scandinavian countries prefer yoga and nature therapy.

Developing wellness products that genuinely respond to travellers’ needs is therefore important in driving Thailand’s wellness hub ambitions.

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