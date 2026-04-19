Thailand pushes to become Asia’s regional wellness tourism hub

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said Thailand stands out as one of the destinations with especially strong readiness, thanks to its distinctive appeal, which combines cultural wellness identity, such as Thai massage and herbal wisdom, natural diversity that creates different experiences in each region, and service standards recognised internationally.

All of these are important draws for wellness travellers from around the world, while also giving Thailand the potential to move towards becoming a wellness hub for Asia in the future.

Most recently, TAT conducted the research study “Wellness Tourism and Opportunities for Thailand” as another important tool to help operators identify “the right target groups” and build on business opportunities more precisely, while jointly driving Thailand towards becoming a sustainable wellness destination.

At present, the wellness tourism market plays an important role and has drawn growing interest since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) projects that the global wellness tourism industry will be worth as much as US$1.351 trillion, or around THB43 trillion, by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.2% between 2023 and 2028.