Bangkok on heat alert as dangerous conditions threaten health and tourism

Bangkok is facing severe hot weather after the daily heat index on Friday (April 17) climbed to the “danger” level, signalling a sharp rise in health risks for the public.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Environment Department, the heat index is a key indicator used to assess health risks because it reflects the temperature the human body actually feels.

When the heat index reaches between 42 and 51.9 degrees Celsius, it is classified as “danger”. At this level, the general public is advised to watch for unusual symptoms, while vulnerable groups should be monitored closely.