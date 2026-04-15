Heat to continue as temperatures hit 42C, with summer storms due from April 16

Thailand will continue to experience hot to very hot weather on April 15, with daytime haze across much of the upper country, while isolated thundershowers are expected in some areas of the Northeast and East, according to the Thai Meteorological Department. Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 42C in parts of the North, Northeast and Central Plains.
The department said the heat is being driven by a low-pressure system caused by high temperatures over upper Thailand, while weak southerly and south-westerly winds are affecting parts of the Northeast and East. People have been advised to take care of their health in the hot conditions, avoid spending long periods outdoors, and stay alert for thunderstorms.
In the South, hot weather is expected during the day, with isolated thundershowers in some areas as westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the upper Gulf, while south-easterly winds affect the lower Gulf.
The Meteorological Department also warned that summer storms are likely across upper Thailand from April 16-20, 2026, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail in some places and possible lightning strikes. The first areas expected to be affected are the Northeast, followed by the East, the eastern part of the Central region and the lower North.
The changing weather is linked to a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, moving down from China into the South China Sea, strengthening southerly and south-easterly winds over the lower Northeast and the East while upper Thailand remains extremely hot.
For the latest 24-hour forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, Bangkok and surrounding areas are expected to see temperatures of 27-29C overnight and 36-40C during the day. The North is forecast at 20-27C rising to 36-42C, the Northeast at 22-28C rising to 39-42C, and the Central region at 24-27C rising to 38-42C.
In the East, temperatures are forecast at 25-29C overnight and 34-40C during the day, with isolated thundershowers mainly in the lower part of the region. On the southern east coast, temperatures are expected at 23-26C rising to 34-39C, while the southern west coast is forecast at 24-27C rising to 33-36C, with scattered thundershowers in both areas.