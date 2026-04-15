Heat to continue as temperatures hit 42C, with summer storms due from April 16

Thailand will continue to experience hot to very hot weather on April 15, with daytime haze across much of the upper country, while isolated thundershowers are expected in some areas of the Northeast and East, according to the Thai Meteorological Department. Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 42C in parts of the North, Northeast and Central Plains.

The department said the heat is being driven by a low-pressure system caused by high temperatures over upper Thailand, while weak southerly and south-westerly winds are affecting parts of the Northeast and East. People have been advised to take care of their health in the hot conditions, avoid spending long periods outdoors, and stay alert for thunderstorms.

In the South, hot weather is expected during the day, with isolated thundershowers in some areas as westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the upper Gulf, while south-easterly winds affect the lower Gulf.