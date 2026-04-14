Thailand swelters in 42C heat as Bangkok faces thunderstorms

Thailand is set for another day of intense heat on Monday, April 14, with temperatures in some parts of the country expected to reach 42C, while Bangkok and surrounding areas face hazy daytime conditions and isolated thunderstorms.

The Thai Meteorological Department said in its 24-hour forecast that upper Thailand would remain generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and haze during the day. The pattern is being driven by a heat-induced low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while southerly winds over Bangkok, nearby provinces and the East are bringing isolated thunderstorms.

People have been advised to take care of their health in the hot to very hot weather and to avoid working or carrying out outdoor activities for long periods. In the South, hot daytime weather is also expected, with isolated thunderstorms caused by westerly winds over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

The department also warned that summer storms are likely to develop across upper Thailand between April 16 and 20. These are expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail, with lightning possible in some areas. The Northeast is expected to be affected first, followed by the East, the eastern side of the Central region and the lower North.

The change in weather is expected as a high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China extends over the South China Sea. This will strengthen southerly and southeasterly winds over the lower Northeast and the East, while upper Thailand remains under hot to very hot conditions.