Thailand swelters in 42C heat as Bangkok faces thunderstorms

Thailand is set for another day of intense heat on Monday, April 14, with temperatures in some parts of the country expected to reach 42C, while Bangkok and surrounding areas face hazy daytime conditions and isolated thunderstorms.
The Thai Meteorological Department said in its 24-hour forecast that upper Thailand would remain generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and haze during the day. The pattern is being driven by a heat-induced low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while southerly winds over Bangkok, nearby provinces and the East are bringing isolated thunderstorms.
People have been advised to take care of their health in the hot to very hot weather and to avoid working or carrying out outdoor activities for long periods. In the South, hot daytime weather is also expected, with isolated thunderstorms caused by westerly winds over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
The department also warned that summer storms are likely to develop across upper Thailand between April 16 and 20. These are expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail, with lightning possible in some areas. The Northeast is expected to be affected first, followed by the East, the eastern side of the Central region and the lower North.
The change in weather is expected as a high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China extends over the South China Sea. This will strengthen southerly and southeasterly winds over the lower Northeast and the East, while upper Thailand remains under hot to very hot conditions.
In Bangkok and nearby provinces, the weather is expected to stay generally hot, with very hot conditions in some places and haze during the day. Isolated thunderstorms are also forecast. Temperatures are expected to range from 27-28C at the low end to 37-40C at the high end, with southerly winds of 10-15 kilometres per hour.
In the North, hot to very hot conditions are expected across the region, along with daytime haze. Temperatures are forecast to range from 19-27C to 37-42C, with southwesterly winds of 5-15 kilometres per hour.
The Northeast is also expected to see widespread hot to very hot weather and hazy conditions during the day. Temperatures are forecast at 21-26C overnight and 40-42C during the day, with southwesterly winds of 10-15 kilometres per hour.
The Central region will remain hot to very hot in general, with haze during the day. Temperatures are expected to range from 25-27C to 39-41C, with westerly winds of 10-15 kilometres per hour.
In the East, conditions will be generally hot, with very hot weather in some areas and haze during the day. Isolated thunderstorms are expected, mainly in the lower part of the region. Temperatures are forecast at 25-27C and 35-40C, with southerly winds of 10-30 kilometres per hour. Sea waves are expected to remain below one metre, rising to more than one metre in thundery areas.
Along the South’s east coast, the weather will be generally hot, with very hot conditions in some places and thunderstorms covering 10% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Yala. Temperatures are expected to range from 25-26C to 34-40C, with westerly winds of 10-30 kilometres per hour. Sea waves are expected below one metre, but may rise above one metre in stormy areas.
On the South’s west coast, hot weather is expected in general, with thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Temperatures are forecast at 25-26C overnight and 34-36C during the day. Northwesterly winds are expected at 15-30 kilometres per hour, with waves around one metre and above one metre in areas affected by thunderstorms.