Heat to grip Thailand before summer storms hit upper regions

SUNDAY, APRIL 12, 2026

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts intense heat and daytime haze until April 15, with summer storms expected to affect upper Thailand on April 16-17.

  • Thailand is forecast to experience hot to very hot weather with hazy conditions from April 12-15 due to a heat low-pressure system.
  • Following the heatwave, summer storms with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and possible hail will impact upper Thailand on April 16-17.
  • The storms will be triggered by a high-pressure system from China and will first affect the Northeast before moving to the East, Central, and lower North regions.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts weather from Sunday (April 12) through Friday (April 17).

During April 12-15, 2026, Thailand will generally see hot to very hot weather, with hazy conditions during the day and isolated thunderstorms in some areas, due to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while weak southerly and south-westerly winds prevail over the area.

After that, during April 16-17, 2026, upper Thailand will experience summer storms, featuring thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some places, with possible lightning in some areas.

The weather system will first affect the Northeast, before moving on to the East, the eastern side of the Central region and the lower North.

Heat to grip Thailand before summer storms hit upper regions

This is because a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend over the South China Sea, strengthening the southerly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the lower Northeast and the East, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.

The South will continue to see isolated thunderstorms, with hot weather during the day, due to westerly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will remain weak, at around 1 metre, and above 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms throughout the period.

Precautions

People across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather, and to avoid working or carrying out activities in open areas for extended periods.

Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms throughout the period.

April 16-17, 2026

People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of summer storms and avoid open areas, large trees, buildings and unstable billboards.

Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, while also taking care of their health during the changing weather conditions.

Thai Meteorological Department regional weather outlook, April 12-17, 2026

North

  • Generally hot to very hot, with hazy conditions during the day throughout the period.

April 13-17

  • There will be isolated thunderstorms in some areas, mostly in the western part of the region. After that, thunderstorms are expected in 10 per cent of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mostly in the lower part of the region. South-westerly winds: 5-15 km/h.
  • Minimum temperature: 19-28 °C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-42 °C

Northeast

April 12-15

  • Generally hot to very hot, with hazy conditions during the day. South-westerly winds: 10-15 km/h.

April 16-17

  • Generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day, and very hot in some areas, with thunderstorms in 10-30 per cent of the area, gusty winds and hail in some places, mostly in the lower part of the region. Southerly winds: 10-20 km/h.
  • Minimum temperature: 20-28 °C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-42 °C

Central

  • Generally hot to very hot, with hazy conditions during the day. South-westerly winds: 10-15 km/h. After that, the weather will remain generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day and very hot in some areas, with thunderstorms in 10-30 per cent of the area and gusty winds in some places, mostly in the eastern side of the region. Southerly winds: 10-20 km/h.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-28 °C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-42 °C

East

April 12-15

  • Generally hot, and very hot in some areas, with hazy conditions during the day and isolated thunderstorms in some places, mostly in the lower part of the region. Southerly winds: 10-30 km/h. The sea will have waves of around 1 metre, and above 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms.

April 16-17

  • Generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day, and thunderstorms in 10-30 per cent of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places. South-easterly winds: 10-30 km/h. The sea will have waves of around 1 metre, and above 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-29 °C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-41 °C

South (east coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10-30 per cent of the area throughout the period. Westerly winds: 10-30 km/h. The sea will have waves of around 1 metre, and above 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27 °C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-39 °C

South (west coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10-30 per cent of the area throughout the period. North-westerly winds: 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves of around 1 metre, and above 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-28 °C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-38 °C

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Generally hot, and very hot in some areas, with hazy conditions during the day. Southerly winds: 10-15 km/h. After that, the weather will remain generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day and thunderstorms in 10-20 per cent of the area, with gusty winds in some places. Southerly winds: 10-20 km/h.
  • Minimum temperature: 26-29 °C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-41 °C
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