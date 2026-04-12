Heat to grip Thailand before summer storms hit upper regions

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts weather from Sunday (April 12) through Friday (April 17).

During April 12-15, 2026, Thailand will generally see hot to very hot weather, with hazy conditions during the day and isolated thunderstorms in some areas, due to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while weak southerly and south-westerly winds prevail over the area.

After that, during April 16-17, 2026, upper Thailand will experience summer storms, featuring thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some places, with possible lightning in some areas.

The weather system will first affect the Northeast, before moving on to the East, the eastern side of the Central region and the lower North.