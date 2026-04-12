Heat to grip Thailand before summer storms hit upper regions

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts weather from Sunday (April 12) through Friday (April 17).
During April 12-15, 2026, Thailand will generally see hot to very hot weather, with hazy conditions during the day and isolated thunderstorms in some areas, due to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while weak southerly and south-westerly winds prevail over the area.
After that, during April 16-17, 2026, upper Thailand will experience summer storms, featuring thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some places, with possible lightning in some areas.
The weather system will first affect the Northeast, before moving on to the East, the eastern side of the Central region and the lower North.
This is because a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend over the South China Sea, strengthening the southerly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the lower Northeast and the East, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.
The South will continue to see isolated thunderstorms, with hot weather during the day, due to westerly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will remain weak, at around 1 metre, and above 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms throughout the period.
Precautions
People across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather, and to avoid working or carrying out activities in open areas for extended periods.
Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms throughout the period.
April 16-17, 2026
People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of summer storms and avoid open areas, large trees, buildings and unstable billboards.
Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, while also taking care of their health during the changing weather conditions.
North
April 13-17
Northeast
April 12-15
April 16-17
Central
East
April 12-15
April 16-17
South (east coast)
South (west coast)
Bangkok and the surrounding areas