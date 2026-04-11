Songkran heat to grip Thailand nationwide on April 10-16, up to 42°C

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast weather conditions for April 11-16, 2026, saying Thailand will generally see hot to very hot weather, with hazy conditions during the day and thunderstorms in some areas.

This is due to a heat low covering upper Thailand, while weak southwesterly winds are prevailing over the country. Then, on April 16, a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will spread over the South China Sea, strengthening southeasterly and southerly winds over the lower Northeast and the East. At the same time, upper Thailand will remain hot to very hot, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail to some areas.

The South will continue to see thunderstorms in some places, with hot weather during the day, due to westerly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will remain slight throughout the period.