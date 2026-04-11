Songkran heat to grip Thailand nationwide on April 10-16, up to 42°C

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast weather conditions for April 11-16, 2026, saying Thailand will generally see hot to very hot weather, with hazy conditions during the day and thunderstorms in some areas.
This is due to a heat low covering upper Thailand, while weak southwesterly winds are prevailing over the country. Then, on April 16, a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will spread over the South China Sea, strengthening southeasterly and southerly winds over the lower Northeast and the East. At the same time, upper Thailand will remain hot to very hot, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail to some areas.
The South will continue to see thunderstorms in some places, with hot weather during the day, due to westerly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will remain slight throughout the period.
Caution
People across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather and avoid working or carrying out outdoor activities for long periods. They should also be alert to the danger of thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas throughout the period.
People at sea in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
The Thai Meteorological Department’s regional forecast for April 10-16, 2026, is as follows:
North
April 11, 2026
April 12-16, 2026
April 10-15, 2026
April 16, 2026
Central
April 11-15, 2026
April 16, 2026
April 11-15, 2026
April 16, 2026
April 11-13, 2026
April 14-16, 2026
South (west coast)
April 11-13, 2026
April 14-16, 2026
Bangkok and vicinity
April 11-15, 2026
April 16, 2026