Songkran heat to grip Thailand nationwide on April 10-16, up to 42°C

SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2026

Thailand is forecast to see hot to very hot weather nationwide from April 10-16, with temperatures possibly climbing to 42 °C during Songkran.

  • Thailand's Meteorological Department has forecast "hot to very hot" weather for the Songkran festival period, from April 11-16.
  • Maximum temperatures are expected to reach as high as 42°C in the northern, northeastern, and central regions of the country.
  • Alongside the intense heat, the forecast includes hazy conditions, with a chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and isolated hail in some areas.
  • The public is advised to take health precautions due to the heat and avoid prolonged outdoor activities.

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast weather conditions for April 11-16, 2026, saying Thailand will generally see hot to very hot weather, with hazy conditions during the day and thunderstorms in some areas.

This is due to a heat low covering upper Thailand, while weak southwesterly winds are prevailing over the country. Then, on April 16, a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will spread over the South China Sea, strengthening southeasterly and southerly winds over the lower Northeast and the East. At the same time, upper Thailand will remain hot to very hot, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail to some areas.

The South will continue to see thunderstorms in some places, with hot weather during the day, due to westerly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will remain slight throughout the period.

Caution

People across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather and avoid working or carrying out outdoor activities for long periods. They should also be alert to the danger of thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas throughout the period.

People at sea in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s regional forecast for April 10-16, 2026, is as follows:

North

April 11, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy conditions during the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places.

April 12-16, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy conditions during the day.
  • Southwesterly winds at 5-15 km/h.
  • Minimum temperature 21-28 °C.
  • Maximum temperature 37-42 °C.

Northeast

April 10-15, 2026

  • Hot to very hot, with hazy conditions during the day.
  • Southwesterly winds at 10-15 km/h.

April 16, 2026

  • Hot to very hot, with hazy conditions during the day. Thunderstorms are expected in 10 per cent of the area, with gusty winds and isolated hail, mainly in the lower part of the region.
  • Southerly winds at 10-15 km/h.
  • Minimum temperature 22-28 °C.
  • Maximum temperature 38-42 °C.

Central

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy conditions during the day, with thunderstorms in some places, mainly in the western part of the region, throughout the period.

April 11-15, 2026

  • Southwesterly winds at 10-15 km/h.

April 16, 2026

  • Southerly winds at 10-15 km/h.
  • Minimum temperature 24-28 °C.
  • Maximum temperature 37-42 °C.

East

April 11-15, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy conditions during the day, with thunderstorms in some places, mainly in the lower part of the region.
  • Southwesterly winds at 10-30 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre high, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.

April 16, 2026

  • Generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day. Thunderstorms are expected in 10-20 per cent of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in the lower part of the region.
  • Southerly winds at 10-30 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre high, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
  • Minimum temperature 25-29C.
  • Maximum temperature 34-41C.

South (east coast)

April 11-13, 2026

  • Hot, with thunderstorms in 10 per cent of the area.

April 14-16, 2026

  • Hot, with thunderstorms in 10-20 per cent of the area.
  • Westerly winds at 10-30 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre high, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
  • Minimum temperature 23-27 °C.
  • Maximum temperature 34-39 °C.

South (west coast)

April 11-13, 2026

  • Hot, with thunderstorms in 10 per cent of the area.

April 14-16, 2026

  • Hot, with thunderstorms in 10-20 per cent of the area.
  • Northwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre high, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
  • Minimum temperature 25-28 °C.
  • Maximum temperature 34-38 °C.

Bangkok and vicinity

April 11-15, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy conditions during the day.
  • Southwesterly winds at 10-15 km/h.

April 16, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy conditions during the day, with thunderstorms in 10 per cent of the area.
  • Southerly winds at 10-15 km/h.
  • Minimum temperature 27-29C.
  • Maximum temperature 36-41C.
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