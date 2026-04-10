Thailand slashes diesel and gasohol prices by up to 6 baht for Songkran

Thailand will cut retail prices for most diesel and gasohol products by up to 6 baht per litre from April 11, 2026, in a Songkran relief move aimed at easing transport costs and living expenses as holiday travel begins to build nationwide.
The decision was approved on April 10 by the Oil Fuel Fund Administration Committee, chaired by Energy Minister Akanat Promphan. He said the committee had agreed to adjust Oil Fuel Fund rates to reflect softer global market conditions after world oil prices showed signs of easing.
According to the ministry, the global oil market closed at around US$211 per barrel on April 9, down from about US$255 per barrel on April 7. Based on that trend, the committee approved the following retail price reductions, effective April 11:
The Energy Ministry said the reduction reflects its intention to help manage freight costs and ease the cost of living for the public at a time when lower world oil prices have created room for relief.
Even so, the adjustment will still leave the Oil Fuel Fund carrying daily expenses of 589.15 million baht, although that is down from more than 1.2 billion baht a day previously.