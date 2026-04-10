Energy update: Oil nears US$100 as Thai oil fund deficit widens

Global oil prices are moving back towards the US$100-a-barrel mark as fragile hopes for a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran continue to fade, keeping markets on edge over the Strait of Hormuz and the risk of prolonged disruption to one of the world’s most important energy routes.

In its energy situation report dated April 10, 2026, Thailand’s Energy Ministry said global crude prices had risen sharply again, with WTI closing up US$3.46 at US$97.87 a barrel, Brent settling at US$95.92, and Dubai crude standing at about US$104.

The ministry said the rebound reflected deep market scepticism over the temporary ceasefire arrangement between Washington and Tehran, which remains highly fragile. At the same time, tensions across the Middle East have shown little sign of easing, particularly as Iran continues to block and tightly control movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy shipments.

Analysts at major financial institutions have warned that if the conflict drags on and the strait does not return to normal operations, crude prices could break above US$100 a barrel and stay there through the end of this year.

Despite the external pressure, Thailand’s domestic oil position remains stable for now. Based on data as of April 10, the country has enough oil to meet demand for about 110 days. That total comprises 25 days of legally required reserves, 23 days of commercial reserves, 31 days of oil currently in transit, and another 31 days of confirmed supply already secured.