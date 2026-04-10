TMD warns Thailand faces 42°C heat, storms and heavy rain in South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its weather report for Friday (April 10) that temperatures could reach 42°C.

The North, Northeast and Central regions should brace for strong winds and thunderstorms, while 30% of the South’s west coast is forecast to see heavy rain.

Bangkok and its vicinity will be very hot, with haze during the day.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will generally be hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and haze during the day.

This is because a heat-induced low-pressure system is covering upper Thailand, while weak southerly and south-westerly winds are prevailing over the area.

These conditions will bring thunderstorms and gusty winds to some parts of upper Thailand.