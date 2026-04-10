TMD warns Thailand faces 42°C heat, storms and heavy rain in South

FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2026

Upper Thailand faces hot to very hot weather, haze and isolated storms, while the South is forecast to see heavy rain and gusty winds.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts temperatures will reach up to 42°C, particularly in the Northeastern and Central regions of Thailand.
  • Upper Thailand, including the North, Northeast, and Central areas, is expected to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds alongside the extreme heat.
  • The southern region faces different conditions, with 30% of the west coast predicted to see heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.
  • A heat-induced low-pressure system is causing the high temperatures, while haze is also affecting upper Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its weather report for Friday (April 10) that temperatures could reach 42°C.

The North, Northeast and Central regions should brace for strong winds and thunderstorms, while 30% of the South’s west coast is forecast to see heavy rain.

Bangkok and its vicinity will be very hot, with haze during the day.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will generally be hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and haze during the day.

This is because a heat-induced low-pressure system is covering upper Thailand, while weak southerly and south-westerly winds are prevailing over the area.

These conditions will bring thunderstorms and gusty winds to some parts of upper Thailand.

People are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather, avoid working or carrying out activities outdoors for long periods, and remain alert to the danger of thunderstorms that may occur in some areas.

For the South, hot weather is expected during the day, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain in parts of the west coast.

This is because westerly winds are prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the upper Gulf of Thailand, while south-easterly winds are prevailing over the lower Gulf.

People in these areas are advised to beware of thunderstorms and strong winds that may occur in some places.

At this time, the North, Northeast and upper Central region are seeing dust and haze accumulation above the standard level because the density of hotspots in the North and nearby areas is exceeding the atmosphere’s ventilation capacity.

People are advised to avoid staying in open areas and to wear N95 masks for safety when outdoors.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Friday (April 10) to 6am Saturday (April 11)

Northern

  • Hot to very hot, with haze during the day.
  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places.
  • Mostly in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.
  • Minimum temperature 21-27°C.
  • Maximum temperature 37-41°C.
  • South-westerly winds 5-15 km/h.

Northeastern

  • Hot to very hot, with haze during the day.
  • Isolated thunderstorms, mostly in the western and lower parts of the region.
  • Minimum temperature 21-27°C.
  • Maximum temperature 39-42°C.
  • South-westerly winds 10-15 km/h.

Central

  • Hot to very hot, with haze during the day.
  • Isolated thunderstorms, mostly in the western part of the region.
  • Minimum temperature 26-28°C.
  • Maximum temperature 38-42°C.
  • South-westerly winds 10-15 km/h.

Eastern

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and haze during the day.
  • Isolated thunderstorms.
  • Minimum temperature 25-28°C.
  • Maximum temperature 34-40°C.
  • Southerly winds 10-30 km/h.
  • Waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers.

Southern region (east coast)

  • Generally hot, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places.
  • Mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature 24-28°C.
  • Maximum temperature 34-38°C.
  • Variable winds 10-30 km/h.
  • Waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers.

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area.
  • Isolated heavy rain and gusty winds in some places, mostly in Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26°C.
  • Maximum temperature 33-36°C.
  • North-westerly winds 15-30 km/h.
  • Waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers.

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and haze during the day.
  • Minimum temperature 27-28°C.
  • Maximum temperature 36-40°C.
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h.
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