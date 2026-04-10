TMD warns Thailand faces 42°C heat, storms and heavy rain in South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its weather report for Friday (April 10) that temperatures could reach 42°C.
The North, Northeast and Central regions should brace for strong winds and thunderstorms, while 30% of the South’s west coast is forecast to see heavy rain.
Bangkok and its vicinity will be very hot, with haze during the day.
The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will generally be hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and haze during the day.
This is because a heat-induced low-pressure system is covering upper Thailand, while weak southerly and south-westerly winds are prevailing over the area.
These conditions will bring thunderstorms and gusty winds to some parts of upper Thailand.
People are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather, avoid working or carrying out activities outdoors for long periods, and remain alert to the danger of thunderstorms that may occur in some areas.
For the South, hot weather is expected during the day, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain in parts of the west coast.
This is because westerly winds are prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the upper Gulf of Thailand, while south-easterly winds are prevailing over the lower Gulf.
People in these areas are advised to beware of thunderstorms and strong winds that may occur in some places.
At this time, the North, Northeast and upper Central region are seeing dust and haze accumulation above the standard level because the density of hotspots in the North and nearby areas is exceeding the atmosphere’s ventilation capacity.
People are advised to avoid staying in open areas and to wear N95 masks for safety when outdoors.
Northern
Northeastern
Central
Eastern
Southern region (east coast)
Southern region (west coast)
Bangkok and vicinity