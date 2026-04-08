Thailand swelters nationwide as storms increase in the North; Bangkok set to hit 40°C

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 08, 2026

The Thai Meteorological Department says upper Thailand will be hot to very hot on April 8, with hazy skies and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the North, while Bangkok’s high is forecast at 37-40°C.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Wednesday (April 8) that upper Thailand will be generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy skies during the day, as a heat-driven low-pressure system covers the region. Weak southerly and south-westerly winds are expected to bring isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places, mainly in the North.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health in hot to very hot conditions, avoid prolonged outdoor activity, and remain cautious of thunderstorms in affected areas.

In the South, there may be thunderstorms with gusty winds in some locations, while daytime temperatures remain hot. Seas in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are relatively calm, with waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing through stormy zones.

Thailand swelters nationwide as storms increase in the North; Bangkok set to hit 40°C

Forecast for Thailand (6.00am today to 6.00am tomorrow)

Bangkok and surrounding provinces: Hot, with very hot conditions in some areas; hazy during the day.

  • Low: 27-28°C | High: 37-40°C
  • Southerly winds: 10-15 km/h

North: Hot, very hot in some areas; hazy during the day. Thunderstorms in 10% of the area with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

  • Low: 21-28°C | High: 37-41°C
  • South-westerly winds: 5-15 km/h

Northeast: Hot to very hot; hazy during the day. Isolated light thunderstorms, mainly in the lower part of the region.

  • Low: 22-25°C | High: 39-42°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-15 km/h

Central: Hot to very hot; hazy during the day. Isolated light thunderstorms, mainly in the western part of the region.

  • Low: 25-27°C | High: 38-41°C
  • Westerly winds: 10-15 km/h

East: Hot, very hot in some areas; hazy during the day. Isolated light thunderstorms, mainly in the lower part of the region.

  • Low: 24-27°C | High: 35-40°C
  • Southerly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre, higher in thunderstorms

Thailand swelters nationwide as storms increase in the North; Bangkok set to hit 40°C

South (East Coast): Hot. Thunderstorms in 10% of the area with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

  • Low: 23-27°C | High: 34-38°C
  • Westerly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre, higher in thunderstorms

South (West Coast): Hot. Thunderstorms in 20% of the area with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

  • Low: 24-26°C | High: 34-36°C
  • North-westerly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre, higher in thunderstorms

 

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