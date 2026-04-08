Thailand swelters nationwide as storms increase in the North; Bangkok set to hit 40°C

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Wednesday (April 8) that upper Thailand will be generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy skies during the day, as a heat-driven low-pressure system covers the region. Weak southerly and south-westerly winds are expected to bring isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places, mainly in the North.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health in hot to very hot conditions, avoid prolonged outdoor activity, and remain cautious of thunderstorms in affected areas.

In the South, there may be thunderstorms with gusty winds in some locations, while daytime temperatures remain hot. Seas in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are relatively calm, with waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing through stormy zones.