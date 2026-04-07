TMD warns North, Northeast to endure extreme heat, highs at 42°C

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast weather conditions for Tuesday (April 7), warning that parts of upper Thailand could see temperatures rise as high as 42°C, while Bangkok and surrounding areas are expected to experience haze during the day.
Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will generally be hot, with haze during the day and very hot conditions in some areas of the North, Northeast and Central region.
This is due to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while weak southerly and southwesterly winds prevail over the area, bringing isolated light thundershowers to some places.
The public is advised to take care of their health in the hot to very hot weather by avoiding prolonged outdoor work or activities.
People should also be cautious of thunderstorms that may occur in some areas.
In the South, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in some places, with hot weather during the day.
This is because westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the upper Gulf of Thailand, while southeasterly winds prevail over the lower Gulf.
People in affected areas are advised to be aware of thundershowers and gusty winds.
Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea remain weak, with waves about 1 metre high and above 1 metre in areas with thundershowers.
Sailors are advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Bangkok and the surrounding areas
North
Northeast
Central
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)