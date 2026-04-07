TMD warns North, Northeast to endure extreme heat, highs at 42°C

This is due to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while weak southerly and southwesterly winds prevail over the area, bringing isolated light thundershowers to some places.

The public is advised to take care of their health in the hot to very hot weather by avoiding prolonged outdoor work or activities.

People should also be cautious of thunderstorms that may occur in some areas.

In the South, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in some places, with hot weather during the day.

This is because westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the upper Gulf of Thailand, while southeasterly winds prevail over the lower Gulf.

People in affected areas are advised to be aware of thundershowers and gusty winds.

Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea remain weak, with waves about 1 metre high and above 1 metre in areas with thundershowers.

Sailors are advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.