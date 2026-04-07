TMD warns North, Northeast to endure extreme heat, highs at 42°C

TUESDAY, APRIL 07, 2026

The Thai Meteorological Department says upper Thailand will stay hot to very hot on April 7, 2026, with temperatures up to 42°C and daytime haze over Bangkok and nearby areas.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that parts of upper Thailand, including the North and Central regions, could experience temperatures as high as 42°C.
  • Bangkok and its surrounding areas are expected to have hot conditions with haze during the day, with maximum temperatures ranging from 36-40°C.
  • The extreme heat is attributed to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, and the public is advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activities.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast weather conditions for Tuesday (April 7), warning that parts of upper Thailand could see temperatures rise as high as 42°C, while Bangkok and surrounding areas are expected to experience haze during the day.

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will generally be hot, with haze during the day and very hot conditions in some areas of the North, Northeast and Central region.

This is due to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while weak southerly and southwesterly winds prevail over the area, bringing isolated light thundershowers to some places.

The public is advised to take care of their health in the hot to very hot weather by avoiding prolonged outdoor work or activities.

People should also be cautious of thunderstorms that may occur in some areas.

In the South, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in some places, with hot weather during the day.

This is because westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the upper Gulf of Thailand, while southeasterly winds prevail over the lower Gulf.

People in affected areas are advised to be aware of thundershowers and gusty winds.

Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea remain weak, with waves about 1 metre high and above 1 metre in areas with thundershowers.

Sailors are advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am Tuesday (April 7) to 6am Wednesday (April 8)

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some places, and haze during the day.
  • Minimum temperature 26–29°C
  • Maximum temperature 36–40°C
  • Southerly winds 10–15 km/h

North

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some places and haze during the day, with isolated light thundershowers mainly in the western and upper parts of the region.
  • Minimum temperature 22–27°C
  • Maximum temperature 37–42°C
  • Southwesterly winds 5–15 km/h

Northeast

  • Generally hot to very hot, with haze during the day and isolated light thundershowers, mainly in the lower part of the region.
  • Minimum temperature 21–27°C
  • Maximum temperature 37–41°C
  • Southwesterly winds 10–15 km/h

Central

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some places and haze during the day.
  • Minimum temperature 24–26°C
  • Maximum temperature 38–42°C
  • Southwesterly winds 10–15 km/h

East

  • Generally hot, with haze during the day and isolated light thundershowers, mainly in the lower part of the region.
  • Minimum temperature 24–28°C
  • Maximum temperature 33–39°C
  • Southerly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers

South (east coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature 22–26°C
  • Maximum temperature 33–39°C
  • Westerly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers

South (west coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature 24–27°C
  • Maximum temperature 33–36°C
  • Northwesterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers
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