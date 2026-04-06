Thailand swelters as temperatures soar past 42°C with haze

Thailand is set to experience widespread hot to extremely hot conditions through April 11, with temperatures in some areas expected to exceed 42°C, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
The department said upper Thailand will face intense heat combined with hazy daytime skies, driven by a low-pressure system caused by heat covering the region. At the same time, weak southerly and westerly winds are prevailing, contributing to unstable weather conditions.
As a result, thunderstorms and isolated gusty winds are expected across parts of the North, Northeast and Central regions throughout the period.
In the South, scattered thunderstorms are forecast alongside hot daytime conditions. Westerly winds over the Andaman Sea, the southern region and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to remain weak, with wave heights averaging around one metre and exceeding one metre in areas experiencing storms.
North:
Hot to extremely hot weather with hazy conditions during the day. Thunderstorms and isolated strong winds are likely. Temperatures range from 20–27°C (minimum) to 36–42°C (maximum), with light westerly winds.
Northeast:
Hot to extremely hot with haze. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected, particularly in western areas. Temperatures range from 21–27°C to 37–41°C, with light southerly winds.
Central:
Generally hot, with some areas experiencing extreme heat and daytime haze. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely, mainly in the lower part of the region. Temperatures range from 24–28°C to 38–42°C, with light westerly winds.
East:
Hot conditions with isolated extremely hot areas and haze during the day. Thunderstorms are expected in 10–20% of the area, with occasional strong winds. Seas will have waves around one metre, rising above one metre in stormy areas. Temperatures range from 24–28°C to 34–40°C.
South (east coast):
Hot during the day with isolated thunderstorms covering 10–20% of the area. Winds and waves remain moderate, with seas around one metre, rising in stormy conditions. Temperatures range from 22–27°C to 34–39°C.
South (west coast):
Hot daytime weather with thunderstorms in 10–30% of the area. Waves are around one metre, higher offshore and during storms. Temperatures range from 23–27°C to 34–38°C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas:
Generally hot, with some locations experiencing extreme heat and hazy skies during the day. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible. Temperatures range from 26–28°C to 35–41°C, with light southerly winds.