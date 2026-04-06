Thailand swelters as temperatures soar past 42°C with haze

Thailand is set to experience widespread hot to extremely hot conditions through April 11, with temperatures in some areas expected to exceed 42°C, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The department said upper Thailand will face intense heat combined with hazy daytime skies, driven by a low-pressure system caused by heat covering the region. At the same time, weak southerly and westerly winds are prevailing, contributing to unstable weather conditions.

As a result, thunderstorms and isolated gusty winds are expected across parts of the North, Northeast and Central regions throughout the period.

In the South, scattered thunderstorms are forecast alongside hot daytime conditions. Westerly winds over the Andaman Sea, the southern region and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to remain weak, with wave heights averaging around one metre and exceeding one metre in areas experiencing storms.