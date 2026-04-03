TMD warns of 42°C heat and thunderstorms across upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of hot weather across Thailand, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 42 degrees Celsius in parts of the Central region.

Upper Thailand is also being advised to watch for isolated thunderstorms in some areas, along with hazy skies during the day.

As for the dust situation at present, the North has recorded the highest number of hotspots.

Poor air ventilation is worsening the build-up of dust pollution, and the public is being urged to avoid staying in open areas and to wear N95 masks to protect against PM2.5.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, the department said upper Thailand will generally remain hot, with hazy conditions during the day, and very hot weather in some parts of the North, Northeast and Central region.