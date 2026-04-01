Storms and strong winds loom as Bangkok braces for intense heat

At the same time, weak southerly and southwesterly winds prevailing over the area will bring thundershowers and gusty winds to some places.

People in Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather by avoiding work or activities in the open for long periods.

They should also beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may occur in some places.

The South will see thundershowers in some places, with hot weather during the day, due to easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.