Storms and strong winds loom as Bangkok braces for intense heat

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 01, 2026

Upper Thailand is set for hot to very hot weather, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas, while the South sees scattered rain.

  • Bangkok and its surrounding areas are bracing for intense heat, with maximum temperatures forecast to reach 35-39°C.
  • While the capital faces extreme heat, 27 provinces across Upper Thailand are on alert for rain, thundershowers, and strong, gusty winds.
  • The public is advised to take health precautions against the hot weather and to be aware of the potential for sudden storms.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Wednesday (April 1) names 27 provinces to brace for rain, thundershowers and strong winds, while Bangkok and surrounding areas face very hot weather.

In the next 24 hours, Upper Thailand will generally be hot, with haze during the day and very hot conditions in some areas of the North, Northeast and Central regions, due to a heat low-pressure system covering Upper Thailand.

Storms and strong winds loom as Bangkok braces for intense heat

At the same time, weak southerly and southwesterly winds prevailing over the area will bring thundershowers and gusty winds to some places.

People in Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather by avoiding work or activities in the open for long periods.

They should also beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may occur in some places.

The South will see thundershowers in some places, with hot weather during the day, due to easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Wednesday (April 1) to 6am Thursday (April 2) 

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Generally hot, with haze during the day.
  • Minimum temperature 25-27°C
  • Maximum temperature 35-39°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h

North

  • Hot to very hot, with haze during the day, with thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas, mainly in Tak and Phetchabun provinces.
  • Minimum temperature 20-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 37-41°C
  • Southwesterly winds 5-15 km/h

Northeast

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and haze during the day, with thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas, mainly in Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.
  • Minimum temperature 21-27°C
  • Maximum temperature 37-40°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h

Central

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and haze during the day, with thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani and Kanchanaburi provinces.
  • Minimum temperature 25-27°C
  • Maximum temperature 36-41°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h

East

  • Hot, with haze during the day, with thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.
  • Minimum temperature 24-28°C
  • Maximum temperature 34-39°C
  • Southerly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers

South (east coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 34-36°C
  • Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers

South (west coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces.
  • Minimum temperature 24-25°C
  • Maximum temperature 34-37°C
  • Easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre offshore and in thundershowers
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