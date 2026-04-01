Storms and strong winds loom as Bangkok braces for intense heat

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Wednesday (April 1) names 27 provinces to brace for rain, thundershowers and strong winds, while Bangkok and surrounding areas face very hot weather.
In the next 24 hours, Upper Thailand will generally be hot, with haze during the day and very hot conditions in some areas of the North, Northeast and Central regions, due to a heat low-pressure system covering Upper Thailand.
At the same time, weak southerly and southwesterly winds prevailing over the area will bring thundershowers and gusty winds to some places.
People in Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather by avoiding work or activities in the open for long periods.
They should also beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may occur in some places.
The South will see thundershowers in some places, with hot weather during the day, due to easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Bangkok and the surrounding areas
North
Northeast
Central
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)