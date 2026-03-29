Heat, storms and isolated hail forecast across upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast that from March 29 to April 3, 2026, upper Thailand will generally be hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy skies during the day, along with thunderstorms and isolated gusty winds.

This is due to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while weak southeasterly and southerly winds prevail over the lower Northeast, the Central region and the East.

On March 29, 2026, the southeasterly winds covering the Northeast and the East will strengthen, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail to parts of the Northeast and the North.

For the South, on March 29, 2026, rainfall will be limited, with hot weather during the day, due to weak easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be around 1 metre high, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.

During March 30 to April 3, 2026, rainfall in the South will increase, although hot weather will continue during the day, as the easterly and southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand and the South strengthen.

However, winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will remain weak, with waves around 1 metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.