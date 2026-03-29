Heat, storms and isolated hail forecast across upper Thailand

SUNDAY, MARCH 29, 2026

The Thai Meteorological Department warns that hot to very hot weather, thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail are likely in parts of upper Thailand.

  • Upper Thailand is forecast to experience hot to very hot weather, thunderstorms, and gusty winds from March 29 to April 3, 2026.
  • On March 29, strengthening southeasterly winds are expected to bring isolated hail along with thunderstorms to parts of the Northeast and North.
  • The weather is caused by a heat low-pressure system covering the region, with maximum temperatures expected to reach up to 42°C.
  • The public is advised to take precautions against the severe weather, such as avoiding open areas and large trees, while farmers should protect crops.

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast that from March 29 to April 3, 2026, upper Thailand will generally be hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy skies during the day, along with thunderstorms and isolated gusty winds.

This is due to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while weak southeasterly and southerly winds prevail over the lower Northeast, the Central region and the East.

On March 29, 2026, the southeasterly winds covering the Northeast and the East will strengthen, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail to parts of the Northeast and the North.

For the South, on March 29, 2026, rainfall will be limited, with hot weather during the day, due to weak easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be around 1 metre high, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.

During March 30 to April 3, 2026, rainfall in the South will increase, although hot weather will continue during the day, as the easterly and southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand and the South strengthen.

However, winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will remain weak, with waves around 1 metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.

Precautions
People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of thunderstorms and strong winds by avoiding open areas, large trees, unsecured structures and unstable billboards.

Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare measures to prevent damage to agricultural produce and livestock, while also taking care of their health due to the hot weather throughout the period.

Thai Meteorological Department regional forecast for March 29 - April 3, 2026

North

March 29, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas, and thunderstorms covering 10-20% of the region, with isolated gusty winds and hail.

March 30 - April 3, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in many areas and hazy skies during the day, with thunderstorms covering 10% of the region and isolated gusty winds, mostly in the lower part of the region.
  • Minimum temperature: 20-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-42°C
  • Southwesterly winds: 5-15 km/h

Northeast

March 29, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas, and thunderstorms covering 10-20% of the region, with isolated gusty winds and hail.

March 30 - April 3, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in many areas and hazy skies during the day, with thunderstorms covering 10% of the region and isolated gusty winds.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-40°C
  • Southeasterly winds: 10-15 km/h

Central

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy skies during the day, with thunderstorms covering 10% of the region and isolated gusty winds, mostly in the southern part.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-41°C
  • Southerly winds: 10-15 km/h

East

  • Generally hot, with thunderstorms covering 10-20% of the region and isolated gusty winds.
  • Southeasterly winds: 10-30 km/h
  • Waves below 1 metre, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-28°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-39°C

South (east coast)

March 29, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms covering 10% of the region and isolated gusty winds.

March 30 - April 3, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms covering 10-30% of the region.
  • Easterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-38°C

South (west coast)

March 29, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms covering 10% of the region and isolated gusty winds.
  • Easterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre offshore and in thundershowers.

March 30 - April 3, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms covering 10-20% of the region.
  • Northwesterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-38°C

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Generally hot, with thunderstorms covering 10% of the area and isolated gusty winds.
  • Southerly winds: 10-15 km/h
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-39°C
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