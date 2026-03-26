Heat grips Thailand as North hits 41°C; storms and gusty winds in Northeast and Central

THURSDAY, MARCH 26, 2026

Thailand’s Meteorological Department says the country will be generally hot over the next 24 hours, with haze during the day and intense heat in parts of the North, Northeast and Central regions. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected in some areas as a heat low dominates upper Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast that over the next 24 hours, Thailand will be generally hot, with hazy skies during the day and very hot conditions in some areas of the North, Northeast and Central regions. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible in some places as a heat low covers upper Thailand.

Weak southerly and south-easterly winds are prevailing across the affected areas. The public is advised to take care of their health in the hot to very hot conditions, avoid working or carrying out activities in open areas for prolonged periods, and beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may occur in some locations.

Dust and haze accumulation across the North, Northeast, and the upper Central region is expected to be moderate to relatively high, due to weak-to-moderate ventilation.

Heat grips Thailand as North hits 41°C; storms and gusty winds in Northeast and Central

Thailand forecast: 6:00pm today to 6:00pm tomorrow

North: Generally hot with daytime haze, and very hot in some areas.

  • Low 16-26°C, high 36-41°C
  • South-westerly winds 5-15 km/h

Northeast: Generally hot with daytime haze, and very hot in some areas, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.

  • Low 23-27°C, high 37-40°C
  • South-easterly winds 10-15 km/h

Central: Generally hot with daytime haze, and very hot in some areas.

  • Low 24-27°C, high 36-40°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h

East: Hot with daytime haze, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi and Trat.

  • Low 25-28°C, high 32-38°C
  • South-easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Seas around 1 metre, rising to more than 1 metre in thunderstorm areas

South (east coast): Hot during the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Phetchaburi, Songkhla and Yala.

  • Low 22-26°C, high 33-38°C
  • Easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Seas around 1 metre

South (west coast): Hot during the day.

  • Low 23-26°C, high 34-38°C
  • Easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Seas around 1 metre

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Generally hot with daytime haze.

  • Low 26-28°C, high 35-39°C
  • Southerly winds 10-20 km/h

 

 

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