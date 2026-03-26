Heat grips Thailand as North hits 41°C; storms and gusty winds in Northeast and Central

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast that over the next 24 hours, Thailand will be generally hot, with hazy skies during the day and very hot conditions in some areas of the North, Northeast and Central regions. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible in some places as a heat low covers upper Thailand.

Weak southerly and south-easterly winds are prevailing across the affected areas. The public is advised to take care of their health in the hot to very hot conditions, avoid working or carrying out activities in open areas for prolonged periods, and beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may occur in some locations.

Dust and haze accumulation across the North, Northeast, and the upper Central region is expected to be moderate to relatively high, due to weak-to-moderate ventilation.