Thailand braces for blistering heat as temperatures top 40C in North and Central regions

Thailand will continue to experience generally hot weather through March 30, with very hot conditions expected in parts of the North and Central region where temperatures may exceed 40C, according to the Meteorological Department.
In its latest forecast for March 24-30, 2026, the department said upper Thailand would remain hot overall, with some areas facing extreme heat and hazy conditions during the day. Isolated thunderstorms are also expected in some provinces as a heat-induced low-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, while weak southerly and southeasterly winds prevail over the lower Northeast, the Central region and the East.
In the South, rain is expected to remain limited, although daytime conditions will stay hot throughout the period. The department said weak easterly and southeasterly winds are covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in both the Gulf and the Andaman are expected to reach around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms.
The department warned people in upper Thailand to watch out for thunderstorms and strong winds, and advised them to avoid open spaces, large trees, unstable structures and unsecured billboards during stormy conditions.
Farmers have also been urged to strengthen fruit trees and prepare measures to prevent possible damage to crops and livestock, while taking care of their health during the prolonged hot weather.
For the North, conditions are expected to remain generally hot, with isolated very hot areas and daytime haze. Thunderstorms are forecast to affect around 10% of the region, mainly in the lower provinces. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 20C to 26C, with maximum temperatures of 36C to 41C. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 5-15 kilometres per hour.
In the Northeast, the weather from March 25-28 is expected to remain generally hot with daytime haze. From March 29-30, hot conditions will continue, with thunderstorms forecast in 10-30% of the region and gusty winds in some areas, mainly in the eastern part. Minimum temperatures will range from 22C to 27C, with highs of 36C to 39C. The upper Northeast will see southwesterly winds of 10-15 kilometres per hour, while the lower Northeast will be affected by southeasterly winds at the same speed.
The Central region is forecast to remain generally hot, with isolated very hot areas and daytime haze. Thunderstorms are expected in around 10% of the region. Temperatures will range from 25C to 27C at night and 33C to 41C during the day, with southerly winds of 10-15 kilometres per hour.
In the East, hot weather and daytime haze are expected, with thunderstorms forecast in 10-20% of the region. Southeasterly winds will range from 10-30 kilometres per hour. Waves are expected to stay below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms. Temperatures will range from 25C to 28C at their lowest and 33C to 39C at their highest.
On the eastern coast of the South, conditions will remain hot during the day, with thunderstorms forecast in 10-20% of the area throughout the period. Southeasterly winds of 15-30 kilometres per hour will keep waves at around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre during thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to range from 22C to 27C overnight and 32C to 38C during the day.
On the western coast of the South, daytime weather will also remain hot, with thunderstorms forecast in 10-20% of the area throughout the period. Temperatures will range from 23C to 27C at their lowest and 33C to 38C at their highest. From March 24-27, easterly winds of 15-30 kilometres per hour are expected, with waves around 1 metre high and higher offshore and in stormy areas. From March 28-30, winds will shift to northwesterly at 15-30 kilometres per hour, while waves will remain around 1 metre and higher in thunderstorm zones.
Bangkok and surrounding areas are expected to remain hot with daytime haze, while thunderstorms are forecast in around 10% of the area. Southerly winds will blow at 10-15 kilometres per hour. Temperatures are forecast to range from 25C to 27C at the minimum and 34C to 39C at the maximum.