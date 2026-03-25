Thailand braces for blistering heat as temperatures top 40C in North and Central regions

The Central region is forecast to remain generally hot, with isolated very hot areas and daytime haze. Thunderstorms are expected in around 10% of the region. Temperatures will range from 25C to 27C at night and 33C to 41C during the day, with southerly winds of 10-15 kilometres per hour.

In the East, hot weather and daytime haze are expected, with thunderstorms forecast in 10-20% of the region. Southeasterly winds will range from 10-30 kilometres per hour. Waves are expected to stay below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms. Temperatures will range from 25C to 28C at their lowest and 33C to 39C at their highest.

On the eastern coast of the South, conditions will remain hot during the day, with thunderstorms forecast in 10-20% of the area throughout the period. Southeasterly winds of 15-30 kilometres per hour will keep waves at around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre during thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to range from 22C to 27C overnight and 32C to 38C during the day.

On the western coast of the South, daytime weather will also remain hot, with thunderstorms forecast in 10-20% of the area throughout the period. Temperatures will range from 23C to 27C at their lowest and 33C to 38C at their highest. From March 24-27, easterly winds of 15-30 kilometres per hour are expected, with waves around 1 metre high and higher offshore and in stormy areas. From March 28-30, winds will shift to northwesterly at 15-30 kilometres per hour, while waves will remain around 1 metre and higher in thunderstorm zones.

Bangkok and surrounding areas are expected to remain hot with daytime haze, while thunderstorms are forecast in around 10% of the area. Southerly winds will blow at 10-15 kilometres per hour. Temperatures are forecast to range from 25C to 27C at the minimum and 34C to 39C at the maximum.