Thailand hotspots hit 1,488 as Myanmar tops 6,000

Thailand’s wildfire and haze situation remains a serious concern, with satellite data showing 1,488 hotspots nationwide on March 23, most of them concentrated in forest areas.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation), or GISTDA, said data from the Suomi NPP satellite using the VIIRS system found that more than 80% of the hotspots were located in forest zones, underlining the growing threat to ecosystems and the worsening build-up of PM2.5 pollution in the atmosphere.

Forest areas account for most hotspots in Thailand

Of the 1,488 hotspots detected across Thailand, 614 were found in conservation forests, the highest number among all land categories, followed by 583 in national reserved forests.