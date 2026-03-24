Bangkok warns of heat index risk, urges public to avoid midday sun

TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2026

Bangkok has issued a heat index alert for March 24, warning of health risks from extreme heat and urging people to avoid outdoor activity from 11am to 3pm

Bangkok has issued a heat index warning for March 24, with the city’s Environment Department saying conditions have reached an “alert” level that could pose health risks, particularly for people exposed to the heat for long periods outdoors.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration advised the public to avoid outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm, when temperatures are expected to peak, in order to reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

Bangkok warns of heat index risk, urges public to avoid midday sun

It also urged closer monitoring of vulnerable groups, including older people, young children and those with underlying medical conditions.

Officials said anyone experiencing unusual symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue or fainting should seek medical attention immediately.

The public can follow real-time updates on air quality and the heat index via the website airbkk.com to help plan daily activities more safely during the period of intense heat.

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