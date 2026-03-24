Bangkok warns of heat index risk, urges public to avoid midday sun

Bangkok has issued a heat index warning for March 24, with the city’s Environment Department saying conditions have reached an “alert” level that could pose health risks, particularly for people exposed to the heat for long periods outdoors.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration advised the public to avoid outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm, when temperatures are expected to peak, in order to reduce the risk of heat-related illness.





It also urged closer monitoring of vulnerable groups, including older people, young children and those with underlying medical conditions.

Officials said anyone experiencing unusual symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue or fainting should seek medical attention immediately.

The public can follow real-time updates on air quality and the heat index via the website airbkk.com to help plan daily activities more safely during the period of intense heat.