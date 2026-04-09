TMD warns Thailand remains hot with limited rain until April 14

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its advance forecast for April 9-14, 2026, that Thailand will remain generally hot to very hot, with daytime haze and little rain, as a heat-induced low-pressure area continues to cover upper Thailand while weak westerly winds prevail.
For conditions on April 9, 2026, upper Thailand will see generally hot to very hot weather with daytime haze and isolated thundershowers, as weak southerly and westerly winds affect the area.
The South will continue to see isolated thundershowers, with hot weather during the day, because westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will remain weak throughout the period.
Precautions
People across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather and avoid working or carrying out outdoor activities for long periods.
They should also beware of thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers throughout the period.
Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and daytime haze throughout the period. Minimum temperature 27–29°C. Maximum temperature 36–41°C.
April 9, 2026
April 10–14, 2026
April 9, 2026
April 10–14, 2026
April 9, 2026
April 10–14, 2026
Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and daytime haze, with isolated thundershowers, mainly in the western part of the region, throughout the period. Minimum temperature 24–28°C. Maximum temperature 37–42°C. Southwesterly winds 10–15 km/h.
Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and daytime haze, with isolated thundershowers, mainly in the lower part of the region, throughout the period. Southerly winds 15–30 km/h. Waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 25–29°C. Maximum temperature 34–40°C.
April 9, 2026
April 10–14, 2026
April 9, 2026
April 10–14, 2026