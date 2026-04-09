TMD warns Thailand remains hot with limited rain until April 14

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its advance forecast for April 9-14, 2026, that Thailand will remain generally hot to very hot, with daytime haze and little rain, as a heat-induced low-pressure area continues to cover upper Thailand while weak westerly winds prevail.

For conditions on April 9, 2026, upper Thailand will see generally hot to very hot weather with daytime haze and isolated thundershowers, as weak southerly and westerly winds affect the area.

The South will continue to see isolated thundershowers, with hot weather during the day, because westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.