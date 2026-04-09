TMD warns Thailand remains hot with limited rain until April 14

THURSDAY, APRIL 09, 2026

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of hot to very hot weather, daytime haze and isolated thunderstorms from April 9-14, 2026, with advice for outdoor activities and shipping.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts hot to very hot weather with limited rain and daytime haze across Thailand from April 9 to 14.
  • The cause of the heatwave is a low-pressure cell covering upper Thailand, along with weak westerly winds.
  • Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 36°C to 42°C in most regions, including Bangkok, the North, and the Northeast.
  • The public is advised to take health precautions due to the extreme heat and to avoid prolonged outdoor activities.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its advance forecast for April 9-14, 2026, that Thailand will remain generally hot to very hot, with daytime haze and little rain, as a heat-induced low-pressure area continues to cover upper Thailand while weak westerly winds prevail.

For conditions on April 9, 2026, upper Thailand will see generally hot to very hot weather with daytime haze and isolated thundershowers, as weak southerly and westerly winds affect the area.

The South will continue to see isolated thundershowers, with hot weather during the day, because westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will remain weak throughout the period.

Precautions

People across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather and avoid working or carrying out outdoor activities for long periods.

They should also beware of thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers throughout the period.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s regional forecast for April 9-14, 2026

Bangkok and vicinity

Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and daytime haze throughout the period. Minimum temperature 27–29°C. Maximum temperature 36–41°C.

April 9, 2026

  • Southerly winds 10–15 km/h.

April 10–14, 2026

  • Southwesterly winds 10–15 km/h.

North

April 9, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and daytime haze, with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds in some places, mostly in the western and upper parts of the region. Southwesterly winds 5–15 km/h.

April 10–14, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and daytime haze, with isolated thundershowers. Westerly winds 5–15 km/h.
  • Minimum temperature 21–28°C. Maximum temperature 37–42°C.

Northeast

April 9, 2026

  • Hot to very hot, with daytime haze and isolated thundershowers, mainly in the lower part of the region.

April 10–14, 2026

  • Hot to very hot, with daytime haze. Minimum temperature 22–28°C. Maximum temperature 38–42°C. Southwesterly winds 10–15 km/h.

Central

Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and daytime haze, with isolated thundershowers, mainly in the western part of the region, throughout the period. Minimum temperature 24–28°C. Maximum temperature 37–42°C. Southwesterly winds 10–15 km/h.

East

Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and daytime haze, with isolated thundershowers, mainly in the lower part of the region, throughout the period. Southerly winds 15–30 km/h. Waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 25–29°C. Maximum temperature 34–40°C.

South (East Coast)

April 9, 2026

  • Hot, with thundershowers covering 10–20 per cent of the area.

April 10–14, 2026

  • Hot, with thundershowers covering 10 per cent of the area. Westerly winds 15–30 km/h. Waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23–27°C. Maximum temperature 34–39°C.

South (West Coast)

April 9, 2026

  • Hot, with thundershowers covering 10–20 per cent of the area.

April 10–14, 2026

  • Hot, with thundershowers covering 10 per cent of the area. Northwesterly winds 15–30 km/h. Waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24–28°C. Maximum temperature 34–38°C.
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