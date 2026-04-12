Heatstroke threat grows as Thailand braces for fierce summer heat

Heatstroke remains a serious and recurring public health threat in Thailand, with deaths continuing year after year as extreme heat worsens. Recent figures show the danger has not eased, reinforcing concern as weather forecasts point to another spell of intense summer heat across the country.
Historical data reflect the scale of the problem, with heatstroke deaths continuing over several years:
The figures underscore that heatstroke remains a persistent threat, particularly during periods of extreme heat.
Public health experts say heatstroke occurs when the body can no longer dissipate heat, causing the internal temperature to rise above 40 degrees Celsius. This can lead to vital organ failure and rapid death.
The main risk groups include outdoor workers, older people, young children and those with underlying illnesses such as heart disease and lung disease. Warning signs include extremely high body temperature, red skin, lack of sweating, dizziness, confusion, delirium, seizures and loss of consciousness. Anyone showing such symptoms should be taken to hospital immediately.
The renewed concern comes as weather forecasts indicate another period of severe summer heat in Thailand. With temperatures expected to remain very high in many areas, health risks linked to prolonged outdoor exposure are likely to intensify, especially during the hottest part of the day.
The threat is particularly relevant during Songkran, when many people spend long periods outdoors travelling, celebrating or taking part in water festivities.
Public health authorities have urged people to take precautions during hot weather by drinking enough water, avoiding direct sun exposure between 11am and 3pm, wearing breathable clothing, and resting in shaded or well-ventilated places.
They have also warned against drinking alcohol, which can increase the risk of dehydration. With hotter conditions becoming more severe each year, even a brief lapse in caution can lead to unexpected loss.