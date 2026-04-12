Heatstroke threat grows as Thailand braces for fierce summer heat

Forecast points to another heatwave summer

The renewed concern comes as weather forecasts indicate another period of severe summer heat in Thailand. With temperatures expected to remain very high in many areas, health risks linked to prolonged outdoor exposure are likely to intensify, especially during the hottest part of the day.

The threat is particularly relevant during Songkran, when many people spend long periods outdoors travelling, celebrating or taking part in water festivities.

Officials urge people to protect themselves

Public health authorities have urged people to take precautions during hot weather by drinking enough water, avoiding direct sun exposure between 11am and 3pm, wearing breathable clothing, and resting in shaded or well-ventilated places.

They have also warned against drinking alcohol, which can increase the risk of dehydration. With hotter conditions becoming more severe each year, even a brief lapse in caution can lead to unexpected loss.