Storms ease but heat and thunder linger in Thailand

Thailand is beginning to see a slight easing of its recent bout of summer storms, but unsettled weather remains in place, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail still expected in some areas through April 22, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Earlier in the period from April 16 to 20, upper Thailand experienced widespread summer storms, marked by thunderstorms, strong winds and hail in some locations, with isolated lightning strikes also reported. The system first affected the Northeast and East before spreading to the eastern parts of the Central region and the North.

The conditions were driven by a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China extending over the South China Sea. This strengthened southerly and south-easterly winds over the lower Northeast and the East, while much of upper Thailand remained hot to extremely hot.

From April 21 to 22, rainfall is expected to decrease overall, although isolated thunderstorms will persist. Daytime conditions will remain hot as the prevailing winds weaken.