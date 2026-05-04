Lifeline at risk — Thailand’s hospitals could soon face a critical supply crunch

Thailand’s medical device industry has warned that essential hospital supplies could begin running short as early as July, as global energy volatility, rising transport costs and tighter chemical exports from China push manufacturers into a deepening cost crisis.

Jarudech Kunadilok, Chairman of MEDIC and chairman of the advisory board and committee of the medical device manufacturers’ industry group under the Federation of Thai Industries, said the continuing energy crisis in the Middle East was creating a domino effect across medical device production.

He said the impact was being felt through sharply higher logistics costs and rising prices for upstream raw materials used in products ranging from syringes to saline tubes.

Freight and transport costs have already risen by about 40%, while urgent shipments can cost up to three times more than usual, he said.