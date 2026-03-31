Mahidol Turns Research Into Thailand's Economic Medicine

CAR T-cell therapy, which reprogrammes a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, currently costs millions of baht per treatment when imported; local production could dramatically reduce that burden.

Gene-Edited Pigs as Spare Parts for Humans

Equally striking is Mahidol's xenotransplantation programme, developed in partnership with agro-industrial conglomerate Betagro and biotech firm Nzeno, at a combined investment of over 1,000 million baht.

The project aims to breed pathogen-free, gene-edited pigs in high-biosecurity facilities to serve as a source of kidneys — and eventually hearts — for human transplantation.

The clinical rationale is pressing. Some 120,000 Thais currently require dialysis, at a national cost exceeding 16,000 million baht per year. Assoc Prof Dr Chagriya Kitiyakara, who leads the research, said the team is targeting clinical trials in humans within five years, pending the construction of a designated pathogen-free (DPF) facility that will be central to the programme.

Food as Medicine, Mushrooms as Exports

The Future Food pillar centres on the 'SAI Mahidol' project, developed across a 13-rai strategic site in collaboration with the Federation of Thai Industries.

The initiative is extracting high-value active ingredients from Thai herbs and mushrooms for global health and cosmeceutical markets.

One product already on shelves is Nutriflow, a meal-replacement drink developed by Mahidol's Institute of Nutrition.

Designed for elderly consumers using proprietary AdaptiveFlow texture technology, it has surpassed 21 million baht in cumulative sales and recorded growth of over 100 per cent — modest figures by multinational standards, but a proof of concept that university research can travel from the laboratory to the supermarket shelf.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, noted at the forum that AI adoption in a pilot group of 25 Thai factories had reduced production costs by 25–30 per cent on average, underscoring the urgency of transitioning away from Thailand's labour-intensive, first-generation industrial model before 2030.

Zero-Day Graduates

The fifth pillar targets the talent pipeline. Mahidol is expanding its Cooperative and Work-Integrated Education (CWIE) model — which blends academic study with on-the-job training from day one — across partnerships with more than 140 global organisations.

Alongside this, a new Credit Bank System (MU-CBS) allows students to accumulate a flexible skill portfolio rather than following a rigid degree path, addressing what industry leaders describe as a chronic mismatch between graduate qualifications and employer needs.

New courses introduced this year include an associate degree in engineering with a focus on digital manufacturing and a programme in environmental communication aligned with sustainability demands.

The stated aim is "Zero-Day Readiness": graduates who can contribute productively from the first day of employment.

A University Reimagined

The broader ambition, as Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, CEO of WHA Group, framed it at the forum, is for Thailand to seize the moment of global realignment — attracting data centre investment (nearly one trillion baht has flowed in in recent years), electronics manufacturers, and EV producers seeking an alternative to more volatile production bases.

For Mahidol, the measure of success is no longer confined to academic citations. The university has defined three yardsticks: improved public health outcomes, better-informed public policy, and successful commercialisation of research.

Whether living drugs, gene-edited kidneys, or AI-powered diagnostics will ultimately move the needle on Thailand's stubbornly sub-2-per-cent GDP growth remains to be seen. But on Tuesday in Bangkok, at least, one of Asia's most respected universities served notice that it intends to try.



