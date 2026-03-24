Leading Thai universities open international medical programmes

TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2026

New English-taught medical courses aim to meet rising demand from international school students and keep high-potential Thai students in the country.

  • Thai universities are expanding their international medical programmes, with Assumption University planning to become the seventh institution to offer one in 2026.
  • The expansion is driven by the need to meet global market demand and to retain high-potential Thai students who might otherwise study medicine abroad.
  • These programmes often feature partnerships with foreign universities, such as the University of Nottingham and University College London, sometimes resulting in dual degrees.
  • A key focus of these international courses is integrating medical science with technology and research to produce doctors with diverse skills, such as physician-researchers or physician-engineers.

Leading universities in Thailand are jointly opening international medical programmes, or “international medicine” courses, to meet global market demand.

Most recently, Assumption University, or ABAC, has a policy to establish a Faculty of Medicine and open a Doctor of Medicine (International Programme) in the 2026 academic year.

The first intake is expected to comprise about 32 students, making it the seventh such institution.

International medical programmes in Thailand

In Thailand, “international medicine” is moving in a positive direction.

At present, six Thai universities already offer such programmes.

  • The Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, offers the Doctor of Medicine (International Programme), or CU-MEDi, and accepts applicants who have completed a bachelor’s degree in various fields. Its first cohort began in August 2021. Graduates of this programme are expected to become doctors equipped with international medical knowledge, innovation and leadership skills. They may also combine their previous knowledge to develop more fully as doctors, such as physician-researchers, physician-administrators or physician-engineers.
  • The Doctor of Medicine and Master of Biomedical Engineering (English Programme) at the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, focuses on producing doctors with knowledge and expertise in medical science and medical technology. The programme takes seven years to complete.Upon graduation, students receive two degrees: a Doctor of Medicine and, in the following year, a Master of Engineering in Biomedical Engineering.
  • The Doctor of Medicine programme is a joint programme between the Faculty of Medicine, Srinakharinwirot University, and the Faculty of Medicine, University of Nottingham, United Kingdom.In years 1-3, students study at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, before continuing their clinical studies in years 4-6 at Srinakharinwirot University. Upon graduation, they receive two degrees: a Bachelor Degree of Medical Sciences from Nottingham and a Doctor of Medicine from Srinakharinwirot University.
  • The Faculty of Medicine (International Programme) at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology, Ladkrabang, focuses on integrating medical science and medical technology. It aims to produce doctors who are also researchers, with a scientific and technological way of thinking.
  • Chulabhorn International College of Medicine, Thammasat University, or CICM, is the first international medical college in Thailand. At the undergraduate level, it offers a Doctor of Medicine (International Programme), a Doctor of Dental Surgery (Bilingual Programme), and Cardiovascular and Thoracic Technology (International Programme), among others.
  • The Doctor of Medicine and Bachelor of Science programme from University College London at Princess Srisavangavadhana College of Medicine, Chulabhorn Royal Academy, is the first programme in Thailand to receive international accreditation under WFME criteria from the Institute for Medical Education Accreditation and the Medical Council of Thailand. The programme requires six years of study in Thailand and one year in the United Kingdom. Upon graduation, students receive two degrees: a Bachelor of Science (iBSc) from University College London and a Doctor of Medicine from Princess Srisavangavadhana College of Medicine, Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

The key strength of international medical programmes lies in their modern and highly international design.

CU-MEDi at Chulalongkorn University, for example, allows graduates from all disciplines to enter a four-year medical course in order to produce doctors with a wide range of skills.

Another attraction is the creation of global partnership networks through MOUs, such as King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology, Ladkrabang, with the University of Pittsburgh, and Srinakharinwirot University with the University of Nottingham.

Although tuition fees are relatively high, averaging from 500,000 baht to 1,500,000 baht a year, the value of opportunities and overseas exchanges remains attractive.

Attracting high-potential Thai students

The rise of international medical faculties is also important in helping to accommodate students from international schools in Thailand, allowing them to continue their studies in the country instead of travelling abroad for higher education.

This is in line with the growth of international schools, whose numbers nationwide increased from about 100 in 2014 to 275 in 2025, while student numbers rose from fewer than 50,000 to 92,960.

This effectively helps attract high-potential Thai students interested in medicine, who previously often went abroad, to study in Thailand under international standards but at a lower cost than studying in the United Kingdom or the United States.

In addition, as the population structure moves into a fully aged society, demand is rising for specialist doctors who can access precision medicine and health technology.

Since almost all research and textbooks are in English, teaching and learning in international programmes help new generations of doctors gain immediate access to this information.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy