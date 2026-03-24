Leading Thai universities open international medical programmes

Leading universities in Thailand are jointly opening international medical programmes, or “international medicine” courses, to meet global market demand.
Most recently, Assumption University, or ABAC, has a policy to establish a Faculty of Medicine and open a Doctor of Medicine (International Programme) in the 2026 academic year.
The first intake is expected to comprise about 32 students, making it the seventh such institution.
International medical programmes in Thailand
In Thailand, “international medicine” is moving in a positive direction.
At present, six Thai universities already offer such programmes.
The key strength of international medical programmes lies in their modern and highly international design.
CU-MEDi at Chulalongkorn University, for example, allows graduates from all disciplines to enter a four-year medical course in order to produce doctors with a wide range of skills.
Another attraction is the creation of global partnership networks through MOUs, such as King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology, Ladkrabang, with the University of Pittsburgh, and Srinakharinwirot University with the University of Nottingham.
Although tuition fees are relatively high, averaging from 500,000 baht to 1,500,000 baht a year, the value of opportunities and overseas exchanges remains attractive.
Attracting high-potential Thai students
The rise of international medical faculties is also important in helping to accommodate students from international schools in Thailand, allowing them to continue their studies in the country instead of travelling abroad for higher education.
This is in line with the growth of international schools, whose numbers nationwide increased from about 100 in 2014 to 275 in 2025, while student numbers rose from fewer than 50,000 to 92,960.
This effectively helps attract high-potential Thai students interested in medicine, who previously often went abroad, to study in Thailand under international standards but at a lower cost than studying in the United Kingdom or the United States.
In addition, as the population structure moves into a fully aged society, demand is rising for specialist doctors who can access precision medicine and health technology.
Since almost all research and textbooks are in English, teaching and learning in international programmes help new generations of doctors gain immediate access to this information.