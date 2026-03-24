Leading Thai universities open international medical programmes

The Faculty of Medicine (International Programme) at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology, Ladkrabang, focuses on integrating medical science and medical technology. It aims to produce doctors who are also researchers, with a scientific and technological way of thinking.

Chulabhorn International College of Medicine, Thammasat University, or CICM, is the first international medical college in Thailand. At the undergraduate level, it offers a Doctor of Medicine (International Programme), a Doctor of Dental Surgery (Bilingual Programme), and Cardiovascular and Thoracic Technology (International Programme), among others.

The Doctor of Medicine and Bachelor of Science programme from University College London at Princess Srisavangavadhana College of Medicine, Chulabhorn Royal Academy, is the first programme in Thailand to receive international accreditation under WFME criteria from the Institute for Medical Education Accreditation and the Medical Council of Thailand. The programme requires six years of study in Thailand and one year in the United Kingdom. Upon graduation, students receive two degrees: a Bachelor of Science (iBSc) from University College London and a Doctor of Medicine from Princess Srisavangavadhana College of Medicine, Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

The key strength of international medical programmes lies in their modern and highly international design.

CU-MEDi at Chulalongkorn University, for example, allows graduates from all disciplines to enter a four-year medical course in order to produce doctors with a wide range of skills.

Another attraction is the creation of global partnership networks through MOUs, such as King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology, Ladkrabang, with the University of Pittsburgh, and Srinakharinwirot University with the University of Nottingham.

Although tuition fees are relatively high, averaging from 500,000 baht to 1,500,000 baht a year, the value of opportunities and overseas exchanges remains attractive.

Attracting high-potential Thai students

The rise of international medical faculties is also important in helping to accommodate students from international schools in Thailand, allowing them to continue their studies in the country instead of travelling abroad for higher education.

This is in line with the growth of international schools, whose numbers nationwide increased from about 100 in 2014 to 275 in 2025, while student numbers rose from fewer than 50,000 to 92,960.

This effectively helps attract high-potential Thai students interested in medicine, who previously often went abroad, to study in Thailand under international standards but at a lower cost than studying in the United Kingdom or the United States.

In addition, as the population structure moves into a fully aged society, demand is rising for specialist doctors who can access precision medicine and health technology.

Since almost all research and textbooks are in English, teaching and learning in international programmes help new generations of doctors gain immediate access to this information.