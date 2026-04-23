PCD warns of severe wastewater risk as drought and El Niño fears grow

Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) has warned of a worsening wastewater risk during the coming dry spell, as the country moves towards a possible El Niño phase between May and July 2026. Surin Worakijthamrong, director-general of the PCD, said lower rainfall and falling water levels in rivers, canals and public water sources could sharply reduce the natural dilution of pollution, raising the danger of severe water pollution and algal blooms if untreated wastewater is discharged.
He said that when water flow slows during the dry season, waste from communities, industry and agriculture can build up more easily. This can lead to the accumulation of pollutants in waterways, lower oxygen levels that directly affect aquatic life, and rapid algal growth that damages ecosystems and is difficult to reverse.
“If wastewater is discharged during a period of low water levels, serious water pollution could occur and have widespread consequences for both the environment and the public,” Surin said.
To improve water quality management, the PCD has called for cooperation from all sectors. Factories and communities are being urged to inspect and maintain their wastewater treatment systems so that they operate at full efficiency and meet legal standards. Local administrative bodies have been asked to tighten inspections of wastewater sources and prepare response plans for sudden water pollution incidents. The public is also being urged to use water carefully and avoid dumping rubbish or waste into public waterways.
The department said it would monitor the situation closely and stood ready to take strict legal action against violators. Anyone who spots illegal dumping or suspicious wastewater discharges can report it via the PCD pollution hotline 1650.