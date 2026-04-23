PCD warns of severe wastewater risk as drought and El Niño fears grow

Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) has warned of a worsening wastewater risk during the coming dry spell, as the country moves towards a possible El Niño phase between May and July 2026. Surin Worakijthamrong, director-general of the PCD, said lower rainfall and falling water levels in rivers, canals and public water sources could sharply reduce the natural dilution of pollution, raising the danger of severe water pollution and algal blooms if untreated wastewater is discharged.

He said that when water flow slows during the dry season, waste from communities, industry and agriculture can build up more easily. This can lead to the accumulation of pollutants in waterways, lower oxygen levels that directly affect aquatic life, and rapid algal growth that damages ecosystems and is difficult to reverse.

“If wastewater is discharged during a period of low water levels, serious water pollution could occur and have widespread consequences for both the environment and the public,” Surin said.