Thailand readies nationwide drought response as El Niño looms

The Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department recently outlined Thailand’s water situation and outlook for 2026, saying the country is likely to enter an El Niño period in the middle of the year, which could bring below-normal rainfall.

From the start of the year to mid-April, cumulative rainfall was found to be 57% below normal, the department said.

To address the situation, the Royal Irrigation Department said it has been closely monitoring weather conditions and systematically planning water management in advance.

As a result, water levels in large and medium-sized reservoirs nationwide remain at manageable levels, with total storage standing at more than 47.18 billion cubic metres, or 62% of combined capacity, around 1.99 billion cubic metres higher than in the same period last year.