Black leopard spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park, highlighting biodiversity

Mongkol Chaiphakdi, the park's chief, explained that this rare sighting occurred at the 18-kilometre mark of the park, a well-known butterfly-watching spot. The majestic leopard was photographed at around 5.20pm on Wednesday (June 25), underscoring the park's rich biodiversity, he said.

Mongkol further explained that during this time of year, the 18-kilometre area is typically a popular spot for tourists and nature enthusiasts to admire the diverse species of butterflies. However, he noted that the sighting of the black leopard is particularly exciting, as it highlights the biological diversity and abundance of Kaeng Krachan’s forest.

The presence of the leopard in this area demonstrates that the park remains a suitable and safe habitat for rare wildlife, including black leopards, he said.