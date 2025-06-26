Black leopard spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park, highlighting biodiversity

Mongkol Chaiphakdi, the park's chief, explained that this rare sighting occurred at the 18-kilometre mark of the park, a well-known butterfly-watching spot. The majestic leopard was photographed at around 5.20pm on Wednesday (June 25), underscoring the park's rich biodiversity, he said.
Mongkol further explained that during this time of year, the 18-kilometre area is typically a popular spot for tourists and nature enthusiasts to admire the diverse species of butterflies. However, he noted that the sighting of the black leopard is particularly exciting, as it highlights the biological diversity and abundance of Kaeng Krachan’s forest.
The presence of the leopard in this area demonstrates that the park remains a suitable and safe habitat for rare wildlife, including black leopards, he said.
Mongkol also stated that the park’s team continues to intensify its patrols to safeguard the area and prevent encroachment, while closely monitoring wildlife behaviour to ensure all species can live safely in their natural habitat.
Kaeng Krachan National Park remains open to tourists wishing to experience the beauty of nature and continues to be committed to conserving and protecting Thailand’s natural heritage.
He also requested cooperation from the public and visitors: if they encounter a black leopard or any wildlife, they should maintain a safe distance and avoid disturbing them. Vehicles should be stopped at least 30 metres away from animals, and loud noises should be avoided.
Furthermore, feeding wildlife is prohibited, as it can cause animals to become accustomed to human presence, leading to unpredictable behaviour.