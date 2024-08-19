‘Cherished Wildlife and Forests’ shows ‘pairs’ of Thai wildlife

In the vastness of nature, wildlife plays a vital role in enhancing the beauty and maintaining the balance of our planet's ecosystem. The stories of life in the wild are complex and diverse. Capturing a ‘pair’ of wild animals in a photograph is no easy task, as it requires the perfect moment when two animals are together, fully present in the unfolding scene.

With that said, we invite everyone to admire eight rare images of wildlife pairs, carefully selected from the ‘Cherished Wildlife and Forests’ Photography Competition. This project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and Charoen Pokphand Group, creatively organized and conducted by TruePlookpanya for over 30 years. The goal is to allow Thais to experience the beauty of nature, fostering a deep love, awareness of its value, and a commitment to preserving wildlife and forests—our planet's precious treasures—for future generations.

Each of this selected image is an award-winning photograph from the 2023 competition, showcasing various types of relationships—ranging from romantic pairs, mother and child, friends, rivals, and the food chain, to the shedding of old skin in the transition to a new life.

Behind these challenging captures might be patience or sheer luck, but each moment undoubtedly required the photographer's imagination and keen perspective. Each image is accompanied by the photographer's caption, offering insight into the inspiration and circumstances surrounding the shot.