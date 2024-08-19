‘Cherished Wildlife and Forests’ shows ‘pairs’ of Thai wildlife

In the vastness of nature, wildlife plays a vital role in enhancing the beauty and maintaining the balance of our planet's ecosystem. The stories of life in the wild are complex and diverse. Capturing a ‘pair’ of wild animals in a photograph is no easy task, as it requires the perfect moment when two animals are together, fully present in the unfolding scene.
With that said, we invite everyone to admire eight rare images of wildlife pairs, carefully selected from the ‘Cherished Wildlife and Forests’ Photography Competition. This project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and Charoen Pokphand Group, creatively organized and conducted by TruePlookpanya for over 30 years. The goal is to allow Thais to experience the beauty of nature, fostering a deep love, awareness of its value, and a commitment to preserving wildlife and forests—our planet's precious treasures—for future generations.
Each of this selected image is an award-winning photograph from the 2023 competition, showcasing various types of relationships—ranging from romantic pairs, mother and child, friends, rivals, and the food chain, to the shedding of old skin in the transition to a new life.
Behind these challenging captures might be patience or sheer luck, but each moment undoubtedly required the photographer's imagination and keen perspective. Each image is accompanied by the photographer's caption, offering insight into the inspiration and circumstances surrounding the shot.
Beyond merely showcasing the beauty of wildlife, these images also tell stories of living creatures, their emotions, and their relationships—diverse and complex, much like those of humans.
1. Walking in Unison (Beach Thick-knee)
Mu Ko Surin National Park, Phang Nga Province
Exceptional Award: Birds / Adult Class
Ronayuth Sribanyaranond
'This is a wonderful instance depicting a bird couple walking from the beach down to the sea. From my camera, I tried to shoot continuously, in order to get the most opportune moment. The result came out as if the two of them were marching in perfect unison.'
2. Warmth (Hoopoe)
Bang Phra, Chon Buri Province
Excellent Award: Birds / Adult Class
Suchat Junlee
'The Hoopoe is a bird commonly found in urban areas. They choose to build their nests in tree holes to protect themselves from predators. The parents will look after and protect their young as well as find food to feed them. When the orange rays of the evening sun shine through the feathers of these birds, it reflects the warmth of parental love, care and concern for their children.'
3. Close Friends (Leopard, Black Panther)
Kaeng Krachan National Park, Phetchaburi Province
Exceptional Award: Mammals / Adult Class
Mr. Surapon Supratya
'Sitting and enjoying the car ride, I was suddenly startled when I heard someone in the car calling out 'Leopard'. Looking out the car window, I saw a leopard sitting with a black panther. There was no time to adjust the camera so I rushed to take a photo immediately. After thinking I've got the picture, I lowered the camera down and made adjustments before continuing to shoot additional images. In total, 52 photos were taken, but only this one managed to capture both animals looking straight at the camera.'
4. Loving Couple (Tapir)
Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, Uthai Thani Province
Outstanding Award: Wildlife Behavior / Adult Class
Bunpot Wongsrikul
'The sight of a tapir in the wild is indeed a great joy, This is because tapirs are nocturnal animals, small in number, and are highly cautious of encounters. Captured in this photo are male and female tapirs, clearly showing the difference in size. The larger female walks ahead while the male follows behind. This image exhibits the richness and importance of Huai Kha Khaeng and the forest.'
5. Battle of Elephants (Asian Elephant)
Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima Province
Winner of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Royal Trophy
and Exceptional Award: Wildlife Behavior / Adult Class
Teerapong Petcharat
'On an early holiday morning, I took my family up the mountain to experience the wonderful natural atmosphere. Finding a fallen tree blocking the path, I parked the car at the edge of the road. A short while after officials had cleared the road, I encountered an amazing spectacle that I will never forget.'
6. Spaghetti for Lunch (Green Turtle)
Ko Losin, Pattani Province
Exceptional Award: Cherished Wildlife / Youth Class
Master Tinnnapat Netcharussaeng
St. Andrews International School Bangkok
'A green turtle is enjoying eating its favourite food-jellyfish.'
7. Defeated (Sambar Deer)
Phu Khieo Wildlife Sanctuary, Chaiyaphum Province
Excellent Award: Cherished Wildlife / Youth Class
Thamboon Uyyanonvara
Roong Aroon School
'After a long battle to be the leader, there are those who realize they have lost and must therefore flee. The winner is determined to fight to the very end while the loser runs away until it can escape from the grassy area and into the forest. I waited and witnessed this most thrilling event and captured this photo with calm and great patience.'
8. Revelation (Red Cicada)
Chiang Rai Province
Outstanding Award: Other Wildlife / Adult Class
Warapot Theimsiri
'Red cicadas are very rare. Early in the rainy season, they begin to shed their skin and fly out into the wide and open world. To capture this amazing moment, one must wait for early morning only in order to take a photo.'
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in collaboration with Charoen Pokphand Group, and organized by TruePlookpanya, invites nature-loving Thais to participate in the 30th Annual ‘Cherished Wildlife and Forests’ Photography Competition Project for the year 2024. The contest is part of a project aimed at raising awareness about nature and environmental conservation.
Photo submissions are open from today until August 31st, 2024.
For more details, visit www.trueplookpanya.com/event/photocontest/login call 02-858-6279, or visit the Facebook fan page ‘สัตว์มีค่า ป่ามีคุณ'