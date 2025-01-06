Seeing red in Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary

MONDAY, JANUARY 06, 2025

The spectacular sight of maple leaves turning red before dropping to the ground in February is now visible to tourists in Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary in Loei’s Muang district.

This phenomenon comes as morning temperatures drop sharply, with 10.8°C recorded in Muang district and between 6-10°C on mountaintops.

Seeing red in Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary

Wildlife sanctuary chief Wanchai Simmasian said on Sunday that the maple leaves around Khok Nok Kraba Forest Protection Unit turned red in December and the sight had been drawing more tourists than ever this year, as temperatures fell as low as 6-7°C. “I would remind tourists to bring their coats,” he said.

Wanchai noted that visitors are not allowed to camp in the wildlife sanctuary to prevent danger from wild elephants, adding that visitors should keep the area clean and free from rubbish.

Seeing red in Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary

Wildlife sanctuary officials at the toll booth will give advice on what visitors should do while visiting the area, especially when approaching wild elephants, he said.

He advised visitors to keep a distance of at least 50 metres from elephants, not get out of their cars and never use the  horn to chase them away.  Visitors should also stick to the main route at all times to avoid encounters with wild elephants or become lost in the forest, he added.

Seeing red in Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary Seeing red in Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary Seeing red in Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy