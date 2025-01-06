Seeing red in Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary

Wildlife sanctuary chief Wanchai Simmasian said on Sunday that the maple leaves around Khok Nok Kraba Forest Protection Unit turned red in December and the sight had been drawing more tourists than ever this year, as temperatures fell as low as 6-7°C. “I would remind tourists to bring their coats,” he said.

Wanchai noted that visitors are not allowed to camp in the wildlife sanctuary to prevent danger from wild elephants, adding that visitors should keep the area clean and free from rubbish.