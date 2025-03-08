Wildlife sanctuary in Kanchanaburi closed permanently for restoration

The Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi province spans Muang Kanchanaburi, Si Sawat, Bo Phloi and Nong Prue districts. It was established as Thailand's first wildlife sanctuary on December 31, 1965, covering an area of around 858.55 square kilometres or about 536,594 rai.

The Royal Decree establishing the sanctuary stated, "Salak Phra Forest has a suitable landscape to serve as a wildlife sanctuary, providing a safe habitat for wildlife, preserving valuable wildlife species, and protecting important natural resources that benefit the economy, science, and the beauty and value of nature, benefiting both the state and the public."

Recently, Atthaphon Charoenchansa, director general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, issued an order to close the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary permanently to all access, prohibiting the collection of forest products in any form, to allow for indefinite forest-restoration efforts.

Also recently, 839 weather hotspots were detected within the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary, a 50% increase compared with last year. This highlights the ongoing lack of cooperation from local communities in preventing forest fires.