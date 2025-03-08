Wildlife sanctuary in Kanchanaburi closed permanently for restoration

The Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi province spans Muang Kanchanaburi, Si Sawat, Bo Phloi and Nong Prue districts. It was established as Thailand's first wildlife sanctuary on December 31, 1965, covering an area of around 858.55 square kilometres or about 536,594 rai.
The Royal Decree establishing the sanctuary stated, "Salak Phra Forest has a suitable landscape to serve as a wildlife sanctuary, providing a safe habitat for wildlife, preserving valuable wildlife species, and protecting important natural resources that benefit the economy, science, and the beauty and value of nature, benefiting both the state and the public."
Recently, Atthaphon Charoenchansa, director general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, issued an order to close the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary permanently to all access, prohibiting the collection of forest products in any form, to allow for indefinite forest-restoration efforts.
Also recently, 839 weather hotspots were detected within the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary, a 50% increase compared with last year. This highlights the ongoing lack of cooperation from local communities in preventing forest fires.
The sanctuary has also become the area with the highest number of wildfires in Thailand's conservation zones. In fiscal year 2025, 39 cases related to forest fires have been filed, with 10 suspects arrested, and more than 2182 rai (348 hectares) of forestland has been damaged.
Atthaphon issued a stern warning to the public regarding the severe consequences for illegal forest burning, a primary cause of haze and air pollution. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to enforcing the law against offenders, in line with the policy of Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, aimed at effectively addressing wildfire and smog issues.
Those found guilty of forest burning will face prosecution under the National Parks Act of 2019, with penalties ranging from four to 20 years in prison and fines between 400,000 and 2 million baht. Offenders may also face additional charges under the National Forest Reserve Act and other relevant laws, depending on the extent of the damage caused.
Atthaphon stressed that offenders will also be held financially liable for the damage to forest resources, with compensation set at 120,000 baht per rai of affected land. These funds will be used for restoring the damaged forest and ecosystems.
Given severe impacts on the forest, especially on elephant and other wildlife habitats, it is critical to restore these areas, as such destruction leads to wildlife, particularly elephants, venturing outside their natural habitats in search of food.