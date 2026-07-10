Mitsubishi Motors to mass-produce humanoid robots at Kyoto plant

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation plans to produce about 1,000 humanoid robots a month at its Kyoto plant from early 2027 through a partnership with Highlanders, Inc., a robotics startup originating from the University of Tokyo.
The collaboration was announced on Thursday (July 9).
Unused space at the carmaker’s factory in western Japan will be used to manufacture humanoid robots developed by Highlanders.
The machines are also due to be introduced across Mitsubishi’s own production operations.
Deploying the robots inside its factories will enable the two companies to gather operational data and build practical expertise.
They plan to use the findings to consider further opportunities involving robot development and manufacturing.
Takao Kato, chief executive of Mitsubishi Motors, said the technology had “potential for use in various tasks at production sites”.
Humanoid robots are expected to improve industrial productivity and help ease labour shortages affecting manufacturers and other sectors.
US and Chinese technology companies currently lead the market.
Hiroya Masuoka, chief executive of Highlanders, said Japan could draw on the technical expertise and safety standards of its manufacturing sector as humanoid robots move into practical use.
“Technological capabilities and high safety standards are the strengths of Japanese manufacturing, which will allow us to compete globally in the real-world deployment,” he said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]