Mitsubishi Motors to mass-produce humanoid robots at Kyoto plant

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation plans to produce about 1,000 humanoid robots a month at its Kyoto plant from early 2027 through a partnership with Highlanders, Inc., a robotics startup originating from the University of Tokyo.

The collaboration was announced on Thursday (July 9).

Unused space at the carmaker’s factory in western Japan will be used to manufacture humanoid robots developed by Highlanders.

The machines are also due to be introduced across Mitsubishi’s own production operations.