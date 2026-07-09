PLANTX unveils Tokyo pilot for modular plant factory technology

Japan’s push to place food technology among its priority investment fields has gained a new showcase after PLANTX Corp. opened a Tokyo demonstration site for a modular plant factory system backed by government support.

The Japanese agricultural technology company says the system is the world’s first modular technology able to control water temperature and humidity with precision.

The facility was opened on Wednesday (July 8).

Rather than operating as one large controlled space, the plant factory is built around stacked, sealed units.