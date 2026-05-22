Thai PM Anutin Rallies Private Sector with Focus on Small Businesses to Fight Economic Slump

The Prime Minister is set to meet small business leaders as a streamlined joint public-private taskforce is formed to tackle structural economic woes.

The move follows a major convention at Government House on 15 May, where the administration listened to proposals from ten distinct business groups.

Government sources revealed on Friday that Anutin, who also serves as the Minister of Interior, wants to maintain this momentum by holding targeted dialogues with individual industries.

Government officials will next invite representatives from the SME sector to voice their concerns, pitch recovery proposals, and outline the specific financial and regulatory support they require from the state to navigate the current economic crisis.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Chancellor Ekniti Nitithanprapas has submitted a proposal for a restructured Joint Public and Private Sector Committee (JPPCC) to the prime minister.

Designed to serve as the primary engine for state-business economic collaboration, the newly envisioned JPPCC will discard the cumbersome, bureaucratic weight of traditional national committees.

