Pattaya hotel rooftop fire injures four, no deaths reported

Four people were injured but no deaths were reported after a fire broke out on the rooftop of a hotel in central Pattaya, with officials moving quickly to bring the blaze under control.

The fire started at around 9.30pm on May 21, 2026, on the rooftop of JA Plus hotel on Pattaya Third Road in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. At the time, the hotel was fully occupied, with guests staying in all 178 rooms.

After receiving the report, the Pattaya land disaster relief radio centre coordinated with Anusak Piriyamorn, Bang Lamung district chief, who went to the scene to direct firefighting operations in person. Administrative officials, Pattaya City police and rescue volunteers also joined the response, deploying fire engines and water trucks to contain the situation urgently.

Initial findings suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit on the rooftop. Sparks reportedly reached palm-thatch decorations, causing the flames to spread quickly. Hotel staff had attempted to control the fire with extinguishers before alerting officials.