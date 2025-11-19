Sustainable tourism discussed in international conference of Greater Mekong Subregion

NINH BINH Tourism authorities, experts and scholars from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand, member countries of the Greater Mekong Subregion, are attending the 56th GMS Tourism Working Group Meeting in Ninh Binh from November 16–20, hosted by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

The event brings together regional partners to discuss and share experiences on green tourism under the Swiss Support for Sustainable Development in Vietnam (ST4SD) Project.

“We recognise that sustainable tourism, no longer merely a trend but has become an important orientation for the global tourism industry. It highlights the urgent need for green, inclusive and responsible recovery," said Ha Van Sieu, deputy director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

“In this context, pursuing sustainable development is not only about protecting the environment and culture, but also essential for tourism to sustain its long-term competitiveness.”