Thai rice sector in crisis as yields fall, costs rise and export prices hit 15-year low

Thailand’s long-running rice crisis has resurfaced, with new data showing that yields per rai continue to decline, production costs are rising, domestic paddy prices are collapsing, and export prices have fallen to their lowest level in more than 15 years. Analysts warn these are clear signs that the competitiveness of Thailand’s rice industry is steeply deteriorating in the global market.

Assoc Prof Somporn Isvilanonda, Senior Fellow at the Knowledge Network Institute of Thailand, said that over the past 14 years under four administrations, government rice policy has remained trapped in the same populist cycle — pledging schemes, income guarantees and direct subsidies such as “1,000 baht per rai”. These programmes have cost 1.2–1.3 trillion baht but have created a policy trap, discouraging farmers from upgrading technology, improving efficiency or adapting to global competition.

Meanwhile, key competitors such as Vietnam and India have rapidly upgraded seed quality and modernised production systems, enabling them to export better-quality rice at lower cost. Thailand, however, remains stuck in a subsidy-dependent model, now turning into a ticking time bomb for rural livelihoods and national food security.