Flooding, landslides kill at least 40 in southern, central Vietnam

Flooding and landslides in Vietnam’s central and southern regions have left at least 40 people dead and ten missing, according to the update of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on Thursday night.

Dak Lak Province reported the most deaths with 16 people. Other deaths included 14 in Khanh Hoa Province, four in Lam Dong Province, three in Gia Lai Province, two in Hue City, and one in Da Nang City.

As of Thursday evening, flooding had damaged over 13,000 hectares of rice and crops. A total of 30,731 livestock and poultry have been killed or swept away in the regions.

Meanwhile, 146 houses have been damaged and 52,056 homes have been inundated.

Rescue forces had relocated and evacuated 18,837 households with 61,793 people, while many families remained stranded by flooding and were still awaiting rescue, mainly in Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai and Lam Dong provinces.