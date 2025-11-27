Vietnam's Storm Koto: Deputy PM calls for urgent preparedness

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has stressed vigilance and strict response plans against floods and landslides as he chaired an official meeting in response to Storm Koto on Wednesday.

Ha, who also serves as the permanent deputy head of the National Steering Committee on Civil Defence, expressed condolences to families who lost their members during the recent storms and floods, as well as gratitude to rescue forces and local authorities who have been working to overcome the severe consequences of the disasters.

Speaking about Koto, the 15th storm entering the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year, Deputy Prime Minister Ha stressed the high risks of consecutive natural hazards and requested authorities to stay vigilant and begin necessary preparations.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) and relevant agencies must review, adjust, and update flood maps at the commune and ward levels, enabling local authorities and residents to take precautions.

Meanwhile, accurate forecasts must be provided alongside strict vessel management to prohibit operations in dangerous zones at sea.