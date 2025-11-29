ASEAN flood toll rises to 241 as countries battle severe weather and rising waters

Reuters reported on Friday that the death toll from flooding in Southeast Asia, affecting Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, has reached at least 241 people. Emergency efforts are underway, with teams working to assist stranded residents, repair power and communication systems, and coordinate ongoing relief efforts as water levels begin to recede in many affected regions.
In Indonesia, the hardest-hit area is Sumatra, where 94 deaths have been confirmed by the afternoon of Friday (November 28). In Padang Pariaman on Sumatra, 22 people were killed, and the area is still facing floodwaters over 1 metre high, making it difficult for rescue teams to reach affected communities.
In Batang Toru, in the northern part of the island, 7 bodies were found but have not been identified yet. Villagers took the bodies to a designated site for mass burial.
The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported that communication issues persist in some areas of the island, with officials working to restore electricity and clear roads blocked by landslides. Aerial rescue teams and ground personnel continue to assist flood-stricken areas.
In Thailand, flooding in 8 southern provinces has led to 145 fatalities, with more than 3.5 million people affected. Efforts to restore order and help the public continue, as floodwaters in the south begin to recede.
In Malaysia, 2 deaths were confirmed after Tropical Storm Senyar hit the country around midnight Thursday. The storm has since weakened, but the Malaysian Meteorological Department continues to warn of heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas, with small boats at risk due to high waves.
Approximately 30,000 people are currently in refugee shelters, down from 34,000 earlier in the week. The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Friday that 1,459 Malaysian nationals stranded in 25 hotels in Thailand have been evacuated. They are also continuing efforts to assist 300 more Malaysians still trapped in flooded areas in Thailand.
These ongoing flood events highlight the vulnerability of Southeast Asia to extreme weather conditions and underscore the need for continued international cooperation in disaster relief and recovery.