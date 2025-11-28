Anutin apologises, admits mistakes in tackling southern flood crisis

Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, spoke to the press at Songklanagarind Hospital in Hat Yai on Friday, acknowledging the government's failures in managing the southern flood crisis.
He emphasised the urgency of recovery efforts, including plans to return the deceased to their families, with a 2 million baht funeral subsidy to be provided to those affected.
When asked about his concerns, Anutin said, "I worry about everything. After the waters recede, our main priority is ensuring people can return to their homes." He added that authorities will focus on cleaning up and repairing homes that can be salvaged.
Regarding the fatalities, Anutin explained, "Everyone who passed away did so because of the flooding. Had they received medical care without the flood, they might not have died. I deeply regret this and take full responsibility. There's no need to distinguish the causes."
Responding to questions about the suspension of the Hat Yai district officer, Anutin clarified, "No one is to blame but me. I am the one responsible for this entire situation."
When asked about his earlier meeting with the Hat Yai mayor, Anutin shared that he had encouraged the mayor, who mentioned being stuck on the second floor. The Prime Minister confirmed that they had resolved the misunderstanding, stating, "Right now, we must focus on working together, not placing blame."
While Anutin was touring the flood-damaged areas in a military vehicle, a local motorcyclist followed the convoy, urging the Prime Minister to get out and walk through the destruction.
Anutin responded, "Anyone in this situation would be upset, and I accept that this was a mistake during a crisis. As the government, we are sorry for causing people to leave their homes and live under these conditions."
He added, "We must accept our mistakes, but we must also ensure that no further errors are made and work quickly to restore normalcy."