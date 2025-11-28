Anutin apologises, admits mistakes in tackling southern flood crisis

Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, spoke to the press at Songklanagarind Hospital in Hat Yai on Friday, acknowledging the government's failures in managing the southern flood crisis.

He emphasised the urgency of recovery efforts, including plans to return the deceased to their families, with a 2 million baht funeral subsidy to be provided to those affected.

When asked about his concerns, Anutin said, "I worry about everything. After the waters recede, our main priority is ensuring people can return to their homes." He added that authorities will focus on cleaning up and repairing homes that can be salvaged.