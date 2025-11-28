Anutin heads to Hat Yai for fourth visit to manage flood relief operations

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and several Cabinet members flew to Hat Yai at noon on Friday to oversee flood relief operations.

This was Anutin's fourth visit to Hat Yai since the southern province of Songkhla, including Hat Yai district, was hit by massive flooding.

Anutin was accompanied by Public Health Minister Patana Promphat, Culture Minister Sabida Chaiseth, Industry Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, and the PM's Secretary-General Traisulee Traisoranakul.

Anutin was scheduled to hold a meeting with the relevant government agencies at the Sena Narong Fort of the 42nd Army Circle before inspecting the areas still affected by flooding.