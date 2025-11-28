Anutin heads to Hat Yai for fourth visit to manage flood relief operations

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and several Cabinet members flew to Hat Yai at noon on Friday to oversee flood relief operations.
This was Anutin's fourth visit to Hat Yai since the southern province of Songkhla, including Hat Yai district, was hit by massive flooding.
Anutin was accompanied by Public Health Minister Patana Promphat, Culture Minister Sabida Chaiseth, Industry Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, and the PM's Secretary-General Traisulee Traisoranakul.
Anutin was scheduled to hold a meeting with the relevant government agencies at the Sena Narong Fort of the 42nd Army Circle before inspecting the areas still affected by flooding.
Speaking to reporters before boarding a military plane at Don Mueang military airport, Anutin said floodwaters had subsided in most parts of Hat Yai, but the area known as Khet Paed (or Eight Zone) was still submerged.
“I’ll rush there to prepare the relief operations and address any remaining needs,” Anutin said.
He added that the situation was improving, and he planned to visit people in several areas.
When asked about reports that Khet Paed was under the influence of criminal elements, Anutin declined to answer and walked toward the plane.
Several rescue teams have raised concerns that certain residents in Khet Paed fired shots at them or shot into the air to intimidate them, warning them not to enter the area.
Some social media users suggested the area might be home to illegal businesses, which could explain the resistance to rescue efforts.
There were also reports that some residents of Khet Paed had robbed local convenience stores.