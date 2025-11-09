Over 100,000 evacuated in Philippines as Super Typhoon Fung-Wong nears landfall

Fung-Wong, known locally as Uwan, is packing sustained winds of 185 kilometres per hour (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph). The storm is expected to make landfall in Aurora province in central Luzon late Sunday or early Monday morning.

Parts of Eastern Visayas have already reported power outages, while images from the Philippine Coast Guard in Camarines Sur showed residents carrying their belongings as they boarded evacuation trucks from small coastal boats.

Footage shared by ABS-CBN News on X captured scenes from Catanduanes, showing dark skies, trees bent by powerful gusts, and heavy rain pounding the province.