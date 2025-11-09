Over 100,000 evacuated in Philippines as Super Typhoon Fung-Wong nears landfall

The Philippine authorities have evacuated more than 100,000 residents from eastern and northern regions as Typhoon Fung-Wong intensified into a super typhoon on Sunday, bringing warnings of torrential rain, fierce winds, and life-threatening storm surges.
The country’s weather bureau raised Signal No. 5, the highest storm warning, over southeastern Luzon, including Catanduanes and coastal areas of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, while Metro Manila and nearby provinces remain under Signal No. 3.
Fung-Wong, known locally as Uwan, is packing sustained winds of 185 kilometres per hour (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph). The storm is expected to make landfall in Aurora province in central Luzon late Sunday or early Monday morning.
Parts of Eastern Visayas have already reported power outages, while images from the Philippine Coast Guard in Camarines Sur showed residents carrying their belongings as they boarded evacuation trucks from small coastal boats.
Footage shared by ABS-CBN News on X captured scenes from Catanduanes, showing dark skies, trees bent by powerful gusts, and heavy rain pounding the province.
The arrival of Fung-Wong comes just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi swept through the country, killing 204 people and causing widespread devastation before hitting Vietnam, where it claimed five additional lives.
In Vietnam’s central coastal region, the fishing community of Vung Cheo was left in ruins, with lobster farms destroyed and fishing boats washed ashore in tangled heaps—a stark reminder of the back-to-back storms hitting Southeast Asia.
Reuters